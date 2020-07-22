Senator Ernst urges the feds to block taxpayer funds for states, cities that allow & # 39; anarchy & # 39;

In a letter to the Office of Administration and Budget (OMB), Senator Joni Ernst, Republican of Iowa., Urged the agency to prevent taxpayer funds from going to the autonomous or anarchist areas of the country that seek to evade the governmental authority.

The bicameral letter to OMB Director Russell Voight makes direct reference to "autonomous zones" and "anarchist" areas that have emerged since George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, calling them "inconsistent with America's commitment to its citizens that it is a nation based on laws. "

"Most worryingly, several city officials have used their platforms and taxpayer dollars to promote their existence, facilitate their expansion, and clean up the destruction," the letter says. "In Seattle, where an & # 39; autonomous zone & # 39; persisted for weeks and only stopped after a series of shootings and murders, the abysmal trial of local officials has a budgetary effect, as the city struggles with a $ 300 million revenue shortfall. Law-abiding citizens should not have to pay for their waiver of responsibility. "

Ernst, a Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, requested that the department "review any future federal funding that flows to those lawless jurisdictions."

It also asked the OMB to initiate an investigation into how much taxpayer money local officials spent to supply, encourage, incite or assist any illegal anarchist activity.

ERNST BILL WOULD CUT FUNDS TO CITIES, STATES THAT ALLOW CHOP-TYPE ZONES

"In fiscal year 2019, the federal government provided the top 20 most populous cities in the US with more than $ 88 billion in taxpayer dollars," Ernst explained. "That money comes from the people and should have been spent to protect them, not endanger them. The most fundamental duty of these cities is to provide security for law-abiding citizens. Instead, we have seen destroyed businesses and meaningless lives. Taken Thank you for your time, and we look forward to your leadership in ensuring the transparency of the taxpayer dollars used to enable lawlessness. "

The letter was signed by 29 members of Congress, including GOP Sens. Tom Cotton, Steve Daines and Thom Tillis and the GOP Representatives. Dan Bishop and Louie Gohmert.

This news comes less than a month after Ernst introduced legislation to end federal funding for states and localities that "obstruct the rule of law" by allowing autonomous zones outside of police control.

The Anarchy Financing for Taxpayer Financing Act specifically targets state and local officials who have "abdicated the reserved powers of the state" and have allowed non-governmental actors to assume those responsibilities instead, according to the draft bill. law.

“Anarchy cannot continue on our streets. If city officials or state leaders don't do their job and protect their citizens, the federal government, American taxpayers, will not pay for it, "Ernst said last month in a press release.

If its bill becomes law, any state or "political subdivision" found to be in violation would have its federal funding cut for fiscal year 2021 – "and every year thereafter" – if an anarchist jurisdiction exists within its borders .

The legislation also stipulates that if federal funds go to a nonconforming location, the money would have to be returned "immediately," so that it could be reallocated to the states and cities that are complying with the law.