Senator Gillibrand: Our children, and their caregivers, deserve much more (opinion)

As the Covid-19 pandemic causes disproportionate damage to communities of color, it is further exposing and amplifying these problems, and others, that have always existed in our country and that often hit children hardest. Many American families have already been severely hampered by the crisis in child care and early education in our country, which also disproportionately affects children of color and children from low-income communities.
Because many schools plan to operate remotely in the fall, children without the resources to connect to online classrooms are suffering. These children already start school far behind the most privileged children, and systemic problems, including funding and resource disparities, in our education sector make it extremely difficult to catch up.
Addressing these disparities from day one, through meaningful reform of early childhood education, would have a broad, immediate and long-term impact. Research shows that the first few years of life are crucial for growth and development. Social, emotional, and intellectual learning in those critical early years plays an important role in determining a child's future. With many children born to families where all parents or caregivers must work, child care providers are often the people who facilitate that development.
Unfortunately, high-quality, affordable early childhood education and care is beyond the reach of too many families. In New York, for example, according to pre-pandemic estimates, a year of child care can be as expensive as a year of college tuition in the state. That is money that many families do not have to spend.
Even more alarming, the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development in 2007 discovered that only one in 10 child care programs in this country is considered to be of high quality. That means many children are deprived of the early learning opportunities that would give them the life skills they need to thrive and excel.
In 1965, at the launch of Head Start, the national program to promote school readiness among young children, President Lyndon B. Johnson said that investing in early childhood education "would ensure that children in poverty do not go to always captive to poverty. "
That is still true today. Nobel Prize economist James Heckman discovered that for every $ 1 we invest in high-quality learning, our communities will see a 13% return. Those investments should include the people responsible for those returns: the child care workforce. Nearly half of the early childhood educator workforce requires some form of government assistance, whether it's food stamps or social assistance, according to the University of California, Berkeley Child Care Employment Study Center. That is unacceptable
To make matters worse, the Center for American Progress reports that black female educators serving young children earn only 84% of what white early childhood educators earn, just $ 11.64 per hour, on average. Early childhood educators are teachers who shape a child's life, and must be compensated for that work. We need many more teachers in the community to receive training and receive a living wage, especially women of color. We cannot expect these teachers to help our children learn when they cannot make ends meet.
High-quality early learning should be the expectation, not the exception to the rule. Although it is often argued that the only way to pay teachers more is to increase the cost of care and make it unaffordable for parents, that is a bogus option. We can pay teachers more and help parents pay for care if the federal government makes the right investments.
The Working Families Child Care Act, of which I am a co-sponsor, would ensure that low-income parents do not have to pay an exorbitant amount of money for child care, double the number of children eligible for child care programs, incentivize states to create high-quality programs and improve the compensation and training of the child care workforce.
But we must also help child care providers to reopen and stay open safely in the wake of the pandemic. Facilities across the country had to close their doors, and hundreds of thousands of providers lost their jobs. Facilities that managed to stay open face higher costs due to the need for PPE, class size reductions, social distancing requirements, and more.
Child Care Essentials Act would help facilities reopen or remain open while following new safety guidelines by providing $ 50 billion of funds to cover new costs and assist providers with rent, mortgage and utility payments so they can keep their doors open.
Without adequate federal assistance, according to the National Association for the Education of Young Children, we risk losing nearly 4.5 million child care spaces across the country. Here in New York, that would mean the availability of child care could decrease from one space for every four children to one space for every eight.
Childcare plays a critical role in our economy by allowing parents to go to work and shape our future workforce. Passing those two bills would make a big difference for working families, but changing our approach to childcare will require more than legislation. Corporations, businesses and philanthropic institutions looking for meaningful ways to make an impact need not go beyond early childhood care and education.
We have the capacity to change the aspect of early childhood care and education. And if we create a level playing field where every child has the opportunity to learn about peaceful problem solving and see the world from someone else's perspective, we can reshape much more than the first few years of life.