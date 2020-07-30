Senator Gillibrand: Our children, and their caregivers, deserve much more (opinion)





As the Covid-19 pandemic causes disproportionate damage to communities of color, it is further exposing and amplifying these problems, and others, that have always existed in our country and that often hit children hardest. Many American families have already been severely hampered by the crisis in child care and early education in our country, which also disproportionately affects children of color and children from low-income communities.

Because many schools plan to operate remotely in the fall, children without the resources to connect to online classrooms are suffering. These children already start school far behind the most privileged children, and systemic problems, including funding and resource disparities, in our education sector make it extremely difficult to catch up.

Addressing these disparities from day one, through meaningful reform of early childhood education, would have a broad, immediate and long-term impact. Research shows that the first few years of life are crucial for growth and development. Social, emotional, and intellectual learning in those critical early years plays an important role in determining a child's future. With many children born to families where all parents or caregivers must work, child care providers are often the people who facilitate that development.

Unfortunately, high-quality, affordable early childhood education and care is beyond the reach of too many families. In New York, for example, according to pre-pandemic estimates, a year of child care can be as expensive as a year of college tuition in the state. That is money that many families do not have to spend.