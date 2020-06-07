Senator Graham refuses to let FISA abuse be attributed to low-level FBI personnel: "I think it's going to the top"

Senator Lindsey Graham says he plans to call former FBI Director James Comey and former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to testify before their Senate Judiciary Committee, because he doubts they did not know that the file compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele had been discredited before. It was used to obtain an order from FISA to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

After former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein denied having knowledge of altered documents or that Steele's record had been rejected in advance, McCabe responded by saying that Rosenstein's claim that he or anyone else in the FBI misled him "are entirely false ". Graham, a South Carolina Republican, told Fox News "Sunday Morning Futures" that he wants to put pressure on McCabe about his knowledge of the FBI interview with Steele's under-source, who denied the information in the file.

MCCABE ACCUSES ROSENSTEIN OF GIVING TESTIMONY & # 39; FALSE & # 39; IN COMEY MEMOS

"This is what I would say to Mr. McCabe," said Graham. "In the FBI and Justice Department's request for an order to the FISA court, you said that Russia's secondary source was truthful and cooperative. Inspector General Horowitz found a memo about the interview with the Russian under-source saying that the Russian under-source rejected all the information in the file, that it was not reliable, that it was a talk, it was a rumor, it should not be used to obtain a court order ".

Graham said he is determined to make sure high-ranking officials who know what was going on are held accountable.

JIM JORDAN: ROD ROSENSTEIN & # 39; CLOSED & # 39; AT THE PRESSURE OF POLITICIANS AND THE MEDIA

"We are not going to let the system blame a low-level intelligence analyst or case agent for defrauding the court," he said. "I think it's going to the top, and I'm going to get to the bottom, and that means that Sally Yates and Rosenstein, and McCabe and Comey are going to appear before the committee and be asked, 'What did you know and when did you know?'

Graham said that anyone who knew that the file had been refuted and then accepted or approved the FISA order for Page could face jail. He recalled how, according to the report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, the FBI tried to apply for a FISA order earlier and was rejected, saying it was McCabe who suggested using the file as additional evidence to support the request of the order.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Graham said it is hard for him to believe that an intelligence analyst and a case officer would be the only ones at the time who knew the sub-source contested the record, saying that if any superior were notified, they would be "in trouble with the law ".

The senator said he tried to call the intelligence analyst and case agent who interviewed the secondary source, but has so far been denied.