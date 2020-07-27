Senator Hawley surprises Republican court watchers with the statement that he will only vote for nominees who oppose Roe

Conservative vocal Sen. Josh Hawley, Republican of Mo., over the weekend increased his pressure on Republicans planning a possible Supreme Court vacancy by declaring that he would not vote for any candidate who has not made it clear that they believe Roe v. Wade, the It was wrongly decided that abortion is a constitutional right based on the right to privacy.

"I will vote only for Supreme Court nominees who have explicitly recognized that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided," Hawley said. "By explicitly recognized, I mean on record and before they were nominated."

Hawley made the comments in an interview with the Washington Post that was published over the weekend. He previously said, according to Politico, that he "was not crazy about" President Trump publishing another list of potential Supreme Court candidates on the model of his previous ones after a series of disappointing high court rulings for conservatives. One of those rulings, on Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, was written by Trump's appointed judge, Neil Gorsuch.

"This latest mandate in the Supreme Court has shown that the Court is still full of judicial imperialists," a Hawley spokesman told Fox News about why he is taking this position now. "For years, long before this President, the establishment promised religious conservatives a Supreme Court that would uphold the Constitution and protect their rights, and they failed to comply. It is time to take scrutiny of people's records seriously."

Hawley's comment on the nominees who are "on the record and before being nominated" would essentially guarantee that they are not just taking their position after being elected. Nominees are also almost always shy about their feelings on specific issues in Senate committee hearings, in case that issue comes up to them while they're on the bench.

But judges will commonly comment on cases and issues in opinions, dissenting or otherwise, that they write as part of their jobs as federal judges, or in speeches or law review articles before taking on a jury.

"I don't want private guarantees from candidates. I don't want to hear their personal views, one way or another," he said, according to The Post. "I am not looking for predictions on how they will vote in the future or (predictions). I do not want any of that. I want to see in the registry, as part of their registry, that they have recognized in some forums that Roe v. Wade, as a legal matter , is wrongly decided. "

Hawley said he does not "care who nominates" a judge, Trump or not, he will not vote for a judge who has not said Roe was wrongly decided.

Hawley's comments express genuine disappointment that many conservatives feel – that they have been burned multiple times by Supreme Court justices who are billed as conservatives when nominated and confirmed, but then shift to the left as time passes. Former judge Anthony Kennedy, previously a common deciding vote, was the embodiment of this concern. Now much of the conservatives' anger is directed at Bush-appointed Chief Justice John Roberts, and Gorsuch is being viewed with suspicion.

But Hawley's comments also risk creating a split in the Republican Party, and some Republican court watchers opposed his standard on Monday.

The President of the Judicial Crisis Network, Carrie Severino, former secretary of Judge Clarence Thomas and one of the people involved in the elaboration of the new Trump Supreme Court list, which will be published before the end of the summer, spoke in Twitter

"I understand Senator Hawley's frustration, but his examination would have excluded Judge Thomas and Judge Alito by allowing Judge Souter and Judge Kennedy," he said.

With precedents and other factors, it has often been difficult to predict how judges will vote in abortion cases. Kennedy, one of the authors of the Planned Parenthood v. Casey, who in the early 1990s reaffirmed Roe, has been teased by conservatives during that case for years.

But according to a Los Angeles Times story of the time, he had previously called Roe the "Dred Scott of our time." The Supreme Court in Dred Scott v. Sandford said blacks could not be American citizens, a ruling that contributed to the start of the Civil War.

However, Newsweek opinion editor and legal commentator Josh Hammer argued that Severino was incorrect in saying that Thomas and Judge Samuel Alito had not convicted Roe prior to their appointments.

Hammer referenced an article in the Southern California Law Review that cited a task force that Thomas was part of saying Roe was among fatally flawed "glitches" that should be "corrected." In AlitoHe cited a 2005 NPR story that unearthed a memo that Alito wrote while working at the Justice Department in 1985, saying the Reagan administration "should make it clear that we disagree with Roe v. Wade."

Hammer was previously Secretary to Utah Senator Mike Lee and Judge of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals James Ho.

But Mike Davis, the founder of the Article III Project, an organization that says he takes a "brass knuckle" approach to support Trump's judicial nominees, warned of the danger that conservatives would engage in "judicial activism." .

"Parties in court must get a fair shake-up, and not have their pre-cooked case decision in a smoky hall in the Senate. If conservatives legitimize the game of judicial activism, we will lose that game very often, like many. of these liberal results are often politically popular, "Davis said. "It is certainly a fair game for senators to question judicial nominees about their past decisions, speeches and writings. And it is also a fair game for senators to ask judicial nominees how they will decide future cases, as long as they do not compromise. to the end result of a case. "

Davis also noted that Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, pro-choice, would not vote to confirm a candidate who has openly condemned Roe.

But a Hawley spokesman said the senator is more concerned with ensuring that the "conservative movement" meets its goals.

"We have all heard that argument for years," the spokesman said. "It is an excuse to nominate judges who have no guts and who are secret judicial imperialists. If we cannot nominate someone to the Supreme Court who recognizes Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided as a matter of constitutional law, then the conservative movement will not has accomplished a lot. "

Furthermore, Democrats have not been shy about applying litmus tests to judges: According to a New York Times poll of Democratic presidential candidates, nearly all candidates in the 2020 primaries, including presumed nominee Joe Biden, said that "( r) they would equate the nominated judges to support Roe as an established law. "

People close to Trump's Supreme Court list had previously criticized Hawley for his comments questioning the Trump investigation process, which provoked Gorsuch, a judge Hawley praised in a CNN op-ed at the time of his appointment, and Judge Brett Kavanaugh

"Do you want the secret process that brought us to David Souter and John Roberts, or do you want the process that President Trump has employed, a transparent and accountable list that conservatives of all stripes can see, comment on, and evaluate?" A person involved in the background investigation process, who was granted anonymity to speak frankly about his inner workings, said.

Severino said that "anyone who doubts the transformation should consider the majorities of the previous decades and ask how many cases the originalists were winning at the time."

There are currently no vacant seats on the Supreme Court, and despite rumors that conservatives Alito or Thomas may retire, a person close to the court told Fox News this month that "I wouldn't bet a lot of money on either those possibilities. "

Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg also has health problems and has been receiving chemotherapy for a "recurrence of cancer," she said in a statement this month. But justice, which has beaten cancer on several other occasions, said his current treatment is proving to be effective and that he can still "get the job done at full speed," nullifying any rumors of his possible withdrawal for health reasons.