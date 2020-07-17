Senator Josh Hawley criticizes the NBA for taking out custom equipment after the & # 39; Free Hong Kong & # 39;

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Mo. Republican, criticized the NBA for removing custom gear from his online store after the league's backlash for blocking the "Free Hong Kong" print on his clothing.

On Monday, the NBA went into controversy after a viral video showed that the online store was unable to process orders that used the text "FreeHongKong." Hours later, the operator of the Fanatics store reversed what it suggested was a technical error, causing the phrase to be "inadvertently prohibited."

However, days after the incident, customers can't find customizable clothing on both Fanatics and the NBA online store. And going back to the specific t-shirt pages showed that the products had been "discontinued."

THE NBA THROWS CUSTOM GEARS FROM THE ONLINE STORE AFTER THE & # 39; FREE HONG KONG & # 39;

An NBA spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that the order for custom clothing has been "disabled."

"Based on attempts to include hateful, abusive, and violent messages on personalized NBA jerseys, the personalization feature has been disabled on NBAStore.com," the spokesperson said. "Fanatics, the operator of our online store, is conducting a further review to establish appropriate safeguards and ensure that this feature is not used to promote violence, hatred or abuse of any kind."

Hawley criticized the league's decision.

Instead of letting fans order #FreeHongKong @nba jerseys completely kill the custom gear, "Hawley tweeted." Now about slave labor that helps make all those @nba @nike product lines … "

The Missouri senator has been a fierce critic of the NBA and its close ties to China.

The issue of the NBA's relationship with China was renewed last week after Adrian Wojnarowski, who covers the NBA for ESPEN, sent Hawley a profane response to the lawmaker's criticism of the league's "slogans of justice" decision. pre-approved social media "while" censoring support "for law enforcement and criticism of the Chinese Communist Party.

Wojnarowski apologized to Hawley, and ESPN later suspended the journalist.