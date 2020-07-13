Senator Josh Hawley vs. ESPN suspended Adrian Wojnarowski

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) May have been the one who kicked Adrian Wojnarowski off ESPN for sending him a profane email, but apparently he didn't want NBA insider information to be suspended because of it.

"@Espn don't suspend a reporter, ask @NBA tough questions about his pro # China and anti-American bias. Star reporting for god sake," Hawley wrote on Twitter Sunday.

The incident occurred after Hawley's office sent out a press release about a letter he was sending to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver about the league's decision to limit the messages of social injustice that players can use in their uniforms and the complicated NBA business relationship with China. Wojnarowski, who is one of ESPN's top reporters, evidently did not appreciate Hawley's email blast, writing "F-k you" in response.

The senator then posted a screenshot Friday of Wojnarowski's email response, who later apologized for losing his temper. The Post's Andrew Marchand reported that ESPN suspended Wojnarowski for two weeks without pay due to the email sent to Hawley.

"I was disrespectful and made a regrettable mistake," he wrote in a statement on Friday. "I regret the way I handled myself and I am immediately communicating with Senator Hawley to apologize directly," he wrote. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know that my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them. "

Several NBA players have joined ESPN's push to lift the suspension, or #FreeWoj, on social media. including Lakers star LeBron James, The Clippers protect Lou Williams and Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. ESPN colleague Maria Taylor has also expressed her support for Wojnarowski.

ESPN also addressed the matter in a statement on Friday, before delivering the suspension.

"This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not approve of it," the statement said. "It is inexcusable that anyone who works for ESPN respond in the same way that Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and the details of those conversations will remain internal. ”