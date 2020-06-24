Senator Kamala Harris calls for investment in underserved communities, not to fully disburse the police

Candles and flowers are placed at a makeshift memorial for Andrés Guardado on June 19 in Gardena, California. Damian Dovarganes / AP

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is demanding an independent investigation into the recent Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shooting that killed 18-year-old Andrés Guardado.

The board unanimously voted on a motion, presented by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, which mandates that the inspector general receive all evidence during the investigation.

"Our main concern is that the people of this county have a degree of confidence that we have tried to ensure that there is accountability, transparency, that there is nothing hidden," said Ridley-Thomas.

Some background: The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department suspended the security of the coroner's case, preventing the release of any information beyond the name and age of the deceased. This measure ensures that independent investigators have "immediate and complete access to all requested evidence," including the coroner's information.

Current Inspector General Max Huntsman testified that investigations sometimes require secrecy.

"But even when there is secrecy, it is important that there be some kind of means to verify the integrity of the process," he said.

Huntsman said there has been a history of a problem with establishing cooperation. In this case specifically, your office is currently awaiting a response from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to your request to view video evidence relevant to the case.

Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva, along with Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and District Attorney Jackie Lacey, are expected to present a new proposal for a county-wide task force to investigate shootings. fatalities involved in law enforcement.