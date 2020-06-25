Senator Kennedy calls on Democratic mayors Pelosi, for failing to condemn violent protests: "Anarchy is not harmless fun"

Senator John Kennedy, R-Los Angeles, called on Democrats Thursday not to speak out against protesters seeking to destroy statues and historical monuments, arguing that those who commit such illegal acts should be arrested.

Speaking to introduce Sandra Smith to "America & # 39; s Newsroom," Kennedy said decisions about monuments in public places "should be made by consensus, not the mob."

"Unfortunately, the police statue, we have all seen it on television are trying to turn our cities into scenes of & # 39; Mad Max & # 39 ;. The mayors, President Pelosi are allowing it and they think that all these people They need hugs and hot chocolate. I think they need to go to jail and force themselves to clean up their mess or pay for it. Anarchy is not harmless fun. " said.

Kennedy responded to the Fox News interview Wednesday night with Greater New York Black Lives Matter President Hawk Newsome. "If this country doesn't give us what we want, we will burn this system down and replace it," Martha MacCallum told presenter in "The Story."

Later in the interview, Newsome insisted that the Black Lives Matter movement tries to "save lives" and that its supporters should be "applauded" for defending the Second Amendment.

"No one talks about ambushing the police. We are talking about protecting lives," he said.

"There is nothing more American than that. We talk about raising and defending the Second Amendment, but it seems to be the hypocrisy of the United States that when blacks start talking about arming and defending themselves, [that] conversation is & # 39; violent & # 39 But when the whites take the assault rifles and go to our nation's capitals, their states, everything is fine. "

Kennedy said he watched the entire interview and walked away feeling that Newsome was expressing hatred for the United States and that the country "was bad in its origins."

"Now this is the United States. You have the right to have that opinion, but you have no right to act on those convictions and be violent. It has been tolerated by our mayors and leaders on Capitol Hill," he said.

Historic monuments and statues have become targets of anger and vandalism during the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's police custody death in Minneapolis in late May.

The initial statues under fire were Confederate soldiers and generals largely in the south due to the treatment of African-Americans, and even some senior military officers called for the name change of the army bases named after the Confederate generals. Since then, anger has spread to monuments of former presidents and others considered "colonizers," such as Christopher Columbus, and even some who fought against slavery.

