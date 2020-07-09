Senator Kennedy criticizes the BREATHE Act proposed by members of the & # 39; Squadron & # 39; as & # 39; effort to compete in the Olympic Games of Awakening & # 39;

Senator John Kennedy, Republican of Washington, told "The Story" on Wednesday that the police reform legislation announced earlier this week by Representatives Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan. and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass, Massachusetts "is clearly a serious effort to compete in the Olympic Awakening Games.

"It would give 9.7," Kennedy, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told host Trace Gallagher. "As an American who feels gratitude, I don't hate my country, the only way I know how to improve my bill is with the shredder."

& # 39; SQUAD & # 39; MEMBERS TLAIB AND PRESSLEY PRESENT A PROJECT TO DEFINE THE POLICE, REPAIR

The legislation, known as the BREATH Act, requires that federal funds from local police and federal agencies be reduced and the difference diverted to pay for health care, education, environment and housing programs. It would also eliminate federal programs and agencies used to fund the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) and the Department of Defense's controversial 1033 program, which transfers excess military equipment to civilian law enforcement agencies.

Other provisions include abolishing surveillance tactics that are used disproportionately to target minority communities, electronic monitoring, including ankle monitors, smartphone apps, and other tools, ending the confiscation of civilian assets. , the "three attacks" law and the repeal of laws that criminalize illegal immigration.

Kennedy told Gallagher that a quick look at crime statistics in Philadelphia, New York and Chicago should lead anyone to conclude that the BREATHE Act is the last thing those cities need.

"There are people in all societies, I don't know why. But there are people in all societies who are not confused and are not confused, they are not sick, they are just bad," he said. "A civilization, to be civilized, must have a set of rules and someone to enforce them, and we are seeing what happens throughout the United States, mainly in our urban areas, when we do not apply our law and we do not. comply with those laws.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In terms of the bill that the two congressmen are offering, I don't think anyone in the Senate takes it very seriously. I think it's great that we live in a country where two congressmen have the right to say what they want, but we also have right to disagree with them, "Kennedy continued.

"I believe in free enterprise. They are Marxists. I believe in equality of opportunity and in the result guaranteed by the government. They do not believe in the Second Amendment. I think love is the answer, but I also want a gun just in case."