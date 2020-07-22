Senator Kyrsten Sinema's latest wig, & # 39; mint green & # 39 ;, makes a statement

During the coronavirus pandemic, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, has been making a statement wearing colorful wigs while doing her political duties.

His staff clarified to the media that his wig on Tuesday was not blue but mint green.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Women on Twitter were quick to congratulate her on her style and confidence in the face of conservative men's backlash.

A woman in the know gave the scoop on women in the public eye: "For men who think Senator Sinema in a wig is weird: I hate to tell you … but most of the women you've encountered fantasized on television and in the magazines they have their hair tied and trimmed to the head ".

One fan said, "Unbelievable, right? Imagine being a statesman and interesting. Very few succeed, much less both.

After wearing a lavender pink wig in the Senate in May, her office said Sinema was setting an example of social distancing from beauty salons with a $ 12.99 wig.

Sinema has been perceived as a moderate Democrat and hails from a state that is likely to be a key battleground for candidates in the 2020 presidential election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The number of people hospitalized in Arizona for treatment of coronavirus infections is still on a slight downward trend, but deaths remain high as officials review death certificates and attribute more deaths to the virus, authorities said on Tuesday.

The state Department of Health Services reported 3,500 recently confirmed COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths.

Since the pandemic began, Arizona has reported 148,683 confirmed cases and 2,913 deaths.

Associated Press contributed to this report.