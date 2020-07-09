Senator Loeffler defends opposition to Black Lives Matter & # 39; divisive & # 39; in the middle of a dispute with WNBA players

After writing a letter expressing opposition to WNBA support for the Black Lives Matter movement, calls are growing for Georgia Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler to step down as co-owner of the Atlanta Dream.

In an interview Wednesday night in "The Angraham Angle" with presenter Laura Ingraham, Loeffler noted that while sports have the power to unite Americans through their differences, she believes the Black Lives Matter movement is politically "divisive" and "based on Marxist principles".

SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER, CO-OWNER OF ATLANTA DREAM, OBJECTS OF THE WNBA SOCIAL JUSTICE PLANS

"This week, they threatened to burn down the system, literally and figuratively if they don't get what they want. I mean, this is an organization that seeks to destroy American principles and I had to draw the line. I had to speak for those (who) are not according to this movement because our country is too important, "he said.

In the letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, Loeffler also asked that the league put an American flag on each jersey when play resumes in late July.

She told Ingraham that she had suggested this because the flag is a symbol that has stood the test of time and "can unite us."

But, many saw his plea as so politically motivated. In a statement released on TuesdayThe WNBA wrote that Loeffler "had not served as the Atlanta Dream Governor since October 2019 and is no longer involved in the day-to-day affairs of the team."

"The WNBA is based on the principle of fair and equitable treatment of all people, and we, along with teams and players, will continue to use our platforms to vigorously advocate for social justice," they wrote.

Along with this message, the WNBA Players Union tweeted on Tuesday: “E-N-O-U-G-H! OUTSIDE!"

Loeffler said that while "there is no room in this country for racism," for her, the Black Lives Matter movement is not about fighting inequality. Loeffler also noted calls to police departments and weekends for alarmingly high rates of violent crime in big cities.

"You have seen lawlessness and riots. You have seen murders in Atlanta. This organization did not go out and protested the murder of an 8-year-old girl on our streets as a result of this mob rule that was occurring in this autonomous zone. Where are they the voices about that? "she asked.

Loeffler said there was no chance he would give up his participation in the WNBA.

"We have this culture of cancellation that is threatening the United States and the basis of this is that Americans are afraid to speak out because of the culture of cancellation. And I will not be silenced by it," she said. "And I encourage other Americans to speak up. And I'm going to defend them because I'm taking a tax from the left and they're not just attacking me, but they want to destroy me."