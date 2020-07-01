Senator Marsha Blackburn demands answers on NBA relationship with China

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, sent a letter to the NBA Tuesday questioning the league's relationship with China months after it was scrapped by an owner's pro-Hong Kong tweet.

Blackburn wrote that the NBA has "created an appearance," the league is more focused on making money than principles, according to Sports Illustrated.

"While the NBA has worked hard to raise awareness of social issues at home, there is concern that the league has turned a blind eye to human rights abuses committed abroad, even yielding to pressure last year. Blackburn wrote. "The actions of the NBA and some players have created an appearance that their league prioritizes profit over principle."

He gave the NBA until July 21 to answer three questions:

"1) What are the anticipated financial consequences of the continued ban by China Central Television (CCTV) from broadcasting NBA games?

"2) Describe the scope of the NBA's relationship with the Chinese state company Alibaba.

"3) The NBA reportedly continues to operate a training center in Xinjiang, one of the worst humanitarian zones in the world. What steps is the NBA taking to close this location?

Blackburn's letter comes months after Houston Rockets owner Daryl Morey tweeted pro Hong Kong rhetoric before the China League series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets was about to begin. The league felt the immediate reaction.

Morey issued subsequent tweets to try to stop the bleeding, while Rockets star James Harden apologized for the tweet. But it was in vain.

China began cracking down on the NBA almost immediately when Chinese sportswear brands suspended or cut ties with the Rockets. The Communist government also blocked broadcasts of the league's preseason games in the country and canceled NBA Cares events and media availability ahead of exhibition games between the Lakers and the Nets.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver supported Morey's right to freedom of expression, but said he regretted the result. The players remained silent while in mainland China, as did the league's most critical critics of President Trump, his administration, and social affairs, choosing to "learn more" about the situation, or take more photos at the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence criticized the NBA at the time for acting as a "wholly owned subsidiary" of China.

"Some of the top NBA players and owners, who routinely exercise their freedom to criticize this country, lose their voices when it comes to the freedom and rights of other peoples," said Pence. "By siding with the Chinese Communist Party and silencing it speech, the NBA is acting as a wholly owned subsidiary of the authoritarian regime."

Silver has said the league could lose hundreds of millions to the consequences of the tweet.