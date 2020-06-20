Senator Marsha Blackburn says making a federal holiday on June 19 is 'a good idea'.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, told "Your World" on Friday that she supports making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

"I think it is a good idea," Blackburn told host Neil Cavuto. "And I understand that Senator [John] Cornyn [R-Texas] is working on the legislation and we look forward to seeing that when it ends."

Cornyn announced Thursday that he will soon introduce a bill in the Senate to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. The holiday, which is celebrated on June 19 of each year, commemorates the day in 1865 when Union General Gordon Granger announced that all slaves in Texas were freed by order of the federal government.

"One of the most decisive days in our nation's history was when President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, finally releasing all slaves in Confederate territory. But slaves in Texas would not learn this news that they alter life for two and a half years, ”Cornyn said in the Senate.

The holiday has gained new prominence this year amid a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis custody last month. Floyd's death has also led to a national debate on race and the police, as well as a push for law enforcement reform.

"What the police chiefs told us is that they need a national registry for police officers who have been decertified so that they can be on that registry and not go to another jurisdiction or another state and be hired," Blackburn said. "And it's interesting, Neil, that that has never been implemented. That should be there."

Blackburn added that "one of the areas where we as conservatives differ from Democrats is that they would like to have a federalized police force, and we don't want that."

"Local jurisdictions should be able to count on their police force. They should all be properly trained."

Blackburn also praised Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, for spearheading the Republican Senate's police reform bill.

"I really appreciate the fact that so many people have stepped forward and said, 'Let's tackle this and do something that is meaningful, thoughtful,'" he said. "Tim Scott deserves an incredible amount of credit for this."

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.