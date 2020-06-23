Senator Mike Lee criticizes protesters who demolish statues: it is & # 39; illegality & # 39; and it will lead to violence

The decision to tear down or remove historically significant public statues must come from the government or the owners of that property and not from a violent and illegal mob, Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, said Monday night.

In an interview on "Fox News @ Night," Lee said the effort to tear the story down, no matter how it was written, is "absolutely unacceptable in every way."

WARNING OF TRUMPET PROBLEMS IN THE MIDDLE OF VANDALISM, EFFORT TO TAKE DOWN THE JACKSON STATUE IN LAFAYETTE SQUARE PARK

"These people have a complaint and that is understandable. But if these statues, if these monuments do not belong to them, which, in my opinion, they do not have, they have no right to tear them down," argued Lee. "Anyone who owns a statue or monument has the authority to tear it down. And, if it belongs to a government, then the decision must be made by those government officials."

Lee noted that in a "representative system" like the United States government, those who did not meet the needs of the community could be rejected.

"(What) you cannot do is surround the monument with a violent and lawless mafia, jump on it, run under it and then knock it down and disfigure it. That is illegality and leads to more illegality and more violence," he explained. "That is exactly what we don't need in this country."

Last week, the American Museum of Natural History asked New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to remove a prominent statue from its main entrance after years of objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

The bronze statue at the museum's entrance since 1940, as reported by the New York Times, depicts President Theodore Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man standing next to the horse.

"The American Museum of Natural History has asked to remove the statue of Theodore Roosevelt because it explicitly represents blacks and indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior," de Blasio announced Sunday in a written statement. "It is the right decision and the right time to remove this troublesome statue."

In addition, President Trump took to Twitter on Monday night to announce that "numerous people were arrested" in Washington, DC, when protesters attempted to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square Park and, once again, attacked nearby St. John & # 39; s Episcopal Church

"Numerous people arrested in D.C. for the shameful vandalism, in Lafayette Park, of the magnificent statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior disfigurement of the Church of St. John across the street," Trump tweeted. "10 years in prison under the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act. Be careful!"

David L. Bernhardt, secretary of the Department of the Interior, said he visited Lafayette Square and witnessed the destruction. He said the country "will not bow to anarchists. Law and order will prevail, and justice will be done."

While the full extent of the damage remains unclear, the Lincoln Memorial and WWII Memorial have been defaced in previous protests, and the Jackson statue was also defaced. Reuters reported that "murderous scum" was written on the pedestal. The ropes were tied to the statue in an effort to knock it down, but the statement said that "law enforcement officials assured this would not happen."

"I certainly hope that whenever there are people who voluntarily act illegally to destroy public property, especially public property (which) has some historical significance, particularly in our nation's capital, which should be of concern to all Americans, Lee reacted. "And it should be a concern for those charged with enforcing our laws," he also noted. "That said, (many) we who write the laws (don't) enforce them. That's someone else's decision. But, it's dangerous to allow things like this to go unnoticed and go completely unpunished."

However, Lee told Bream that he is not sure that there is a "unique algorithmic formula" that can help Americans determine "in every circumstance" where a name or statue should go.

"I only know that it must be done by the appropriate person or group of people. If it is owned by the government, that must be the people who have been elected and duly sworn and chosen to head that government entity," he said. "It cannot be done on an ad hoc basis by any group that wants to establish a kind of autonomous sovereign zone. That doesn't work."

Lee added that while it is the victor's prerogative to write the story and try to neglect key parts if there is "too much of that," it may end up "doing real harm to your system of government."

"Because your system of government is … informed by (the) past. And, there are some historical figures that, while not perfect, we can learn from. And we don't want to change everything at once." He concluded.

Edmund DeMarche and Frank Miles of Fox News contributed to this report.