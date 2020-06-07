Senator Rick Scott accuses China of trying to sabotage the coronavirus vaccine

Republican Senator Rick Scott accused China of trying to sabotage the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

"We have to do this vaccine. Unfortunately, we have evidence that Communist China is trying to sabotage or slow us down, "Scott of Florida said Sunday. BBC's "Andrew Marr Show".

Scott, who was previously the governor of Florida, did not offer evidence of the claim, but noted that he cannot share all the intelligence he sees.

"He came to our intelligence community. I'm on [the Senate Armed Services Committee], so clearly there are things I can't argue with that I get information. But there is evidence that they have been trying to sabotage or slow it down, "Scott said.

He said that Beijing "will not encourage" whether the United States or the United Kingdom is the first to develop a vaccine.

The ruling Communist Party "has decided to be an adversary for Americans and I think for democracy around the world," he said.

Scott said the vaccine is important to recover the United States economy and that if China develops it first, "they are not going to share."

President Trump has been highly critical of China's role in the pandemic, accusing the country of failing to disclose accurate information in a timely manner so that other countries can take precautions against the coronavirus.

The virus was first recorded in Wuhan, China in late December.