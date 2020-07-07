Senator Tammy Duckworth, who lost her legs in Iraq, responds that Tucker Carlson suggests that she hates the United States.







"@TuckerCarlson wants to walk a mile on my legs and then tell me if I love America or not?" Duckworth wrote on Twitter

Duckworth received the Purple Heart after he lost his legs in 2004 when a rocket-propelled grenade hit the helicopter he was piloting during the Iraq War.

Duckworth then retired from the Illinois Army National Guard as a lieutenant colonel and went on to serve as assistant secretary to the Department of Veterans Affairs in the Obama administration.

When she was elected to the US Senate in 2016, she became the first woman with a double amputee to serve in the chamber and was the first senator to give birth while in office.

But Carlson, whose controversial comments over the years have sparked multiple boycotts of advertisers, tried to question his patriotism on his Fox News show. "You are not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she ever served in the military," said Carlson, acknowledging that he was aware of his service. Carlson later attacked Duckworth as a "deeply dumb person" and "unimpressive" over comments he made on CNN in which he suggested having a "national dialogue" about the possible removal of monuments to founding fathers, such as George Washington, who he owned slaves. "It was long considered out of bounds to question a person's patriotism," Carlson said, after playing the clip of Duckworth's appearance on CNN over the weekend. "It is a very heavy burden and we try not to." "But given all this, the conclusion cannot be avoided: These people really hate the United States," added Carlson. "There is no longer a question about it." The attack on Duckworth came as she is being considered a vice presidential running mate for Joe Biden. People familiar with the matter told CNN in late June that she is among a broader level under consideration.





