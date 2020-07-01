Senator Thom Tillis: Democratic majority in the Senate – goodbye filibuster and hello radical, socialist agenda

The American people deserve to know what is at stake at the polls in November, and it is time for Senate Democrats to clarify their plan to fundamentally transform the United States through a simple procedural vote.

Democrats are embracing the elimination of the legislative filibuster, a long-standing rule that requires 60 votes to end the debate and move the legislation forward.

The filibuster has served as a safeguard for our Republic by preventing one party from consolidating too much power and ramming a radical ideological agenda. Instead, the filibuster forces the ruling party to seek consensus and bipartisan commitment to make legislation into law, something we need more, not less, in Washington.

JUSTIN HASKINS: AL GORE, JOHN KERRY, OTHERS HAVE RADICAL PLANS FOR A "GREAT RE-ESTABLISHMENT" OF CAPITALISM

Consider that shortly after President Trump's inauguration in 2017, some Republicans demanded the removal of the filibuster to facilitate approval of the President's political priorities. Doing so would have been politically convenient in the short term but disastrous in the long term, so I joined my colleagues in closing the door on those demands.

More from Opinion

Now, however, Democrats determined to take control of the White House and Senate are actively seeking a short-term Faustian deal to eliminate the filibuster in order to have a clear path to approve of the radical socialist agenda of the far left. .

Minority leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, has said "nothing is off the table" when it comes to eliminating the filibuster. Vice presidential hopefuls Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., And Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Have also supported the idea of ​​eliminating the filibuster. Other Democratic senators who once strongly opposed are now getting used to the idea.

We don't need to ask ourselves what kind of extremist and far-left agenda the Senate Democrats will immediately seek because they have already telegraphed what they would do if they had uninhibited political power.

If Chuck Schumer becomes the majority leader, he could call a vote to remove the legislative filibuster on the first day.

If Schumer becomes the majority leader, he could call a vote to remove the legislative filibuster on the first day. This would only require a simple majority of 51 votes. With that vote, Democrats would effectively silence the minority and eliminate the need for any bipartisanship for the foreseeable future. Democrats could pass any legislation they deem appropriate without a single vote from the other side, and it would be almost guaranteed to become law if Joe Biden were a resident and Nancy Pelosi remained a speaker.

Given that Democrats have consistently signaled that climate change is the most pressing threat facing the nation, the Senate could quickly take on the "New Green Deal." Without the filibuster, a Democratic majority would traverse this socialist wish list without debate, giving the federal government more control over the American people. It would dictate the type of house you live in, the type of car you drive, the type of job you have, and the way you live your life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

From there, Senate Democrats could pass their government-administered health care legislation, which would come at a significant cost to the American people. With the government in control, if you like your current health insurance, you won't be able to keep it. With a simple partisan majority, employer-sponsored plans trusted by more than 180 million Americans would become illegal.

Senate Democrats could also please their marginal base by effectively disbursing the police. With a simple majority, Democrats could divert money from police departments across the country. They could change the law to make it easier for plaintiff trial lawyers to sue law enforcement officers from left to right, making it impossible for the brave men and women in blue to do their job of keeping us all safe.

These are the kinds of dramatic and transformative policies that Democrats could enact without a single Republican vote if they gain control of the Senate and eliminate the legislative filibuster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats are not being frank with the American people about what they plan to do if they win power. But we know what would happen. Bipartisanship would end. The engagement would end. And the days of passing the legislation within the confines of the mainstream would end.

A Senate without the legislative filibuster would move both parties to ideological poles, destabilize our Republic and bring us closer to socialism. It is up to the reasonable leaders of both parties to face this dangerous effort to eliminate bipartisanship and unleash extremism.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY SEN. THOM TILLIS