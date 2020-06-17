Senator Tim Scott criticizes Democrats for the police reform bill & # 39; poison pill & # 39 ;: & # 39; Not an initiator & # 39;

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. He accused Democrats on Tuesday of including "poisonous pills" in his legislative proposals to reform law enforcement, making them a "non-starter" for Senate Republicans.

"We are in the same place," Scott said in "The Story." "We want to eliminate bad apples. What they want to do is go so far that they introduce poisonous pills into their legislation, and that is why [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell said it is not a start for those poisonous pills." .

Scott has led the Senate Republicans' legislative effort to address issues related to police brutality, reform, accountability and transparency, and is due to present his legislation on Wednesday.

SENATE DEMOCRATS RIP GOP REFORM REFORM POLICY BEFORE THE PLAN IS REVEALED

"We have an incredible opportunity to tell the American people 'We're listening to you'," Scott told presenter Martha MacCallum.

However, Senate Democrats have already criticized the advance legislation, expressing skepticism that it will be comprehensive and aggressive enough to quell the national protest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last month.

Senator Cory Booker, DN.J., told Politico: "This Republican proposal is loaded with gestures and light with significant reforms that eliminate the systemic injustices found in our justice system and police practices. If we are serious about Ante police brutality and excessive use of force, this bill is not the solution. "

"LAW OF JUSTICE IN POLITICS": WHAT IS IN THE DEMOCRATIC POLICE REFORM LAW

Democrats prefer the Justice and Oversight Act that was introduced in the House and is spearheaded by Booker and Senator Kamala Harris, D-California, in the Senate. That legislation would lower the threshold for officers to face legal consequences for actions taken while on duty. It would also ban bottlenecks, create a national database of police officers who committed misconduct and boost police training.

"Won't the Senate Democrats come to the table and negotiate when you have three of the four items you want?" Scott asked. "If they are more interested in having the problems than the solution, that tells me that partisan politics will implement this, and the Democrats of good will will come to the table and negotiate the kind of results that this nation wants."

"We have 75 percent of what they say they want," Scott repeated. "We can start there. If she [Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi] is not willing to come to the table, if [Senate minority leader] Chuck Schumer is not willing to come to the table, I hope for American voters to come to the table and saying enough is enough. "

Marisa Schultz of Fox News contributed to this report.