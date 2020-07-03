Senator Tim Scott: July 4th challenges, as in the past we will unite, progress and hope, always

Independence Day is a family day for all of us. The streets are dressed in red, white, and blue, and the sky serves as the canvas for an endless night of fireworks. We enjoy parades and time with loved ones, all while saluting our nation and our freedoms.

However, as we celebrate the 244th year of the United States as an independent nation, our country's face looks different.

This year, we stopped at the sound of an alarming pandemic that was sweeping the world. This pause highlighted the injustices that our American brothers and sisters have faced for generations.

The United States was founded on the principles of freedom and justice for all, but to many, these seemed lofty ideals rather than everyday realities. As we grieve with those who are suffering from either the effects of injustice or this deadly virus, we have a unique opportunity to stop and reflect on our nation's history and the way forward.

Four hundred years ago, a group of people seeking freedom addressed the New World; his hope was religious freedom. This journey would later lead to the birth of the most powerful nation on Earth, the United States of America.

To get the freedom they wanted and enjoy now as Americans, there would be bloodshed, both domestically and internationally. More than 200,000 men and women served during the Revolutionary War in search of freedom and justice. Since then, hundreds of thousands of our brave service members, and brave citizens like Medgar Evers, have paid the maximum price to ensure that we uphold those basic tenets of our beloved democracy.

Many things have threatened to destroy our nation and the principles by which it stands. The civil War. Jim Crow. The attack on Pearl Harbor, "a date that will live in infamy". 9/11.

Our nation is resilient, and on July 4, I encourage all Americans to hope, to reflect on how far we have come as a nation, and to believe that we will continue to move forward together.

But no matter what we face, we have overcome as a nation due to the resistance and strength of the American people, because at the end of the day, we see that there is more that unites us that divides us. Whether it is an attack on our land or our ideals, we have united, although previously divided, to achieve justice. And it is these values ​​that unite us that allow us to progress as a nation, a nation in which we fight for justice and freedom for all.

Although there has been division in our country, together we strive to achieve a perfect union that matches the name of the land that we all call home: united.

Progress is seldom linear, and the United States is no exception. For a long time, our nation has struggled with the concepts of progression and regression, viewing them as mutually exclusive. But it is not a binary choice; you don't just have to progress, or just go back. You can do both simultaneously.

Instead, while acknowledging the struggles our nation still faces, we can also be grateful that the sacrifices of many in the past 200 years have brought us closer to a more perfect union today. In fact, much of our nation's greatest progress occurred amidst pain. Like President Lincoln and his Emancipation Proclamation or Dr. King and his "I Have a Dream" speech, Americans today can use our nation's struggles to unite against injustice and create lasting and positive change.

And this serves as a reminder and lesson for all of us today. Although we have regressed due to a lethal pandemic, we are making progress to redefine what justice means in the United States. We are making progress to redefine what equality means, while understanding the pain that many Americans have suffered in silence since the birth of this nation. And even though our progression has been initiated by deep-seated pain, we will endure and overcome because that is the American way.

This is what we have been doing since this country was built: moving forward in what seemed like an irreversible regression. Our nation is resilient, and on July 4, I encourage all Americans to hope, to reflect on how far we have come as a nation, and to believe that we will continue to move forward together. Believing that the words in our Declaration of Independence will ring true for all who live on American soil.

This is the nation that has defended freedom, democracy and hope in the corners of the world; the nation whose founders boldly declared "that all men are created equal" and are "endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights"; The nation whose citizens gathered their forces to fight for victory in two world wars. And it will be a nation that overcomes today's challenges also when we are united.

God bless America, my home, sweet home.

