Senator Tim Scott says he is not sure there is ever a law that sets a standard for the use of force.

"I think it's really difficult to establish a codified standard in the law for the use of force," Scott, who represents South Carolina, said on NBC when asked if one should be established. "There are millions of scenarios unfolding. It is one of the reasons why what we have tried to achieve through legislation is to find the best practices of use of force across the country and then provide that clarity and guidance for those departments that may need to have a better perspective on the use of force. "

"So we are succeeding, but I am not sure that we will ever codify a standard for the use of force by law," he added.

The comments come amid efforts by Congress to pass police reform legislation after recent police killings of African Americans that have drawn national attention and sparked widespread protests. Scott, the only black Republican in the Senate, last week submitted a 10-point reform proposal that included a nationalized database reporting police misuse of force incidents, as well as broader incentives to help State and local police forces to implement bias and intervention training.

Speaking on the issue of qualified immunity, legal doctrine activists say it protects police from accountability, Scott said it is something "that most Republicans don't like at all, including myself. "