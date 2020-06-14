Senator Tim Scott says he is not sure there is ever a law that sets a standard for the use of force.

"I think it's really difficult to establish a codified standard in the law for the use of force," Scott, who represents South Carolina, said on NBC when asked if one should be established. "There are millions of scenarios unfolding. It is one of the reasons why what we have tried to achieve through legislation is to find the best practices of use of force across the country and then provide that clarity and guidance for those departments that may need to have a better perspective on the use of force. "
"So we are succeeding, but I am not sure that we will ever codify a standard for the use of force by law," he added.
The comments come amid efforts by Congress to pass police reform legislation after recent police killings of African Americans that have drawn national attention and sparked widespread protests. Scott, the only black Republican in the Senate, last week submitted a 10-point reform proposal that included a nationalized database reporting police misuse of force incidents, as well as broader incentives to help State and local police forces to implement bias and intervention training.
Speaking on the issue of qualified immunity, legal doctrine activists say it protects police from accountability, Scott said it is something "that most Republicans don't like at all, including myself. "
"The question is, is there a way forward where we look at the need to eliminate misbehavior within our law enforcement community? Is there a way forward? I think we will find it. I'm not sure it is qualified immunity, it seems that it will not be decertification, "he said.
Scott also said in an interview on Sunday with CBS that qualified immunity is a "poisonous pill by our side," noting that President Donald Trump has signaled that he is "off the table."
Regarding ending the no-touch orders, Scott expressed doubts due to the lack of a database on the orders. He called the recent shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Kentucky police "tragic without question," but said he wants to use the case to "have an act that requires more data to be provided so that we can present policies that are consistent. with the best use of non-knock or elimination of non-knock. "
When asked last week about the timeline for a Republican-backed police reform bill, Scott said he is an "optimist" and believes they can do something very soon because "time is of the essence."
Meanwhile, Democrats introduced radical legislation last week aimed at cracking down on police brutality and registering patterns of misuse of force across the country. The legislation includes a ban on bottlenecks, as well as the creation of a National Police Misconduct Registry "to prevent troubled officers from changing jurisdiction to avoid liability," according to a summarized document obtained by CNN.
CNN's Lauren Fox, Clare Foran, Ali Zaslav and Manu Raju contributed to this report.