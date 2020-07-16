Senator Tom Cotton: Bari Weiss' NY Times exit shows the stifling political correctness the left wants. Don't let them win

The awakened mafia in The New York Times has claimed another scalp. Earlier this week, opinion columnist and editor Bari Weiss resigned from the newspaper after being brutally harassed by her colleagues for occasionally daring to express conservative opinions in print.

This is not a one-time event, but a trend, as far-left anti-American forces have consolidated control over some of our nation's most influential institutions.

Weiss followed in the footsteps of former opinion editor James Bennet, a liberal whom the Times editor forced to resign for publishing my opinion piece.

I argued that the military could be called on as a last resort to restore law and order in cities affected by violent riots and looting, an opinion shared at the time by most Americans.

The Times said the opinion piece did not meet its "standards". (I agree: my opinion piece far exceeded its normal sophomore rate.) But the article was unable to identify a single falsehood or error that explained why the op-ed deserved nearly two weeks of ritual reporting and hyperventilation, or why Bennet deserved to lose his job.

Maybe it's just because the publisher can't fire himself.

The truth is that Weiss, Bennet, and others like them are not being harassed and forced to quit their jobs due to genuine failure on their part. What they are really guilty of is failing to meet the scorching standards of political correctness that have been imposed by far-left activists in The New York Times and other elite institutions.

With consolidated control over the media, higher education, and large corporations, the left is enraged because it cannot permanently capture our political institutions. So they want to manipulate the rules to take care of that too.

Just as radicals in many cities have taken control of the streets and are demolishing statues of American heroes like George Washington, a band of more polished radicals have taken control of venerable institutions and are using their new power to intimidate a country. Unwilling.

Suffice it to say that the New York Times is no longer a newspaper, in the traditional sense of the word. It is a propaganda megaphone: a super PAC for the Democratic Party, Project 1619, and other revolutionary causes. Maybe I should change brand like The new times of awakening.

The media is only the latest award in the long march of the left through elite cultural institutions. This march began on university campuses, where the radical faculty, many of whom had participated in the chaos and bloodshed of the 1960s and 1970s, indoctrinated students with far-left ideology and sent them to destroy supposedly oppressive institutions. like family and police and harangue those who disagree.

It has become commonplace for conservative students, faculty, and speakers to be shouted and even mugged by far-left student radicals on campus, while administrators look the other way, or worse, join in their persecution. .

Those radical students graduated and earned degrees, but they did not grow or leave. They entered the real world armed with protest tactics and elite credentials, and are using both to change American society, from sports leagues to social media news.

Its main objective is to impose a suffocating political correction on the American public. They should not be allowed to succeed.

These radicals are now in charge of social media companies like Twitter, which routinely censors conservatives, including the president. And they're run by big corporations like the NBA, which has just announced a list of pre-approved protest slogans that players can wear on their jerseys.

Interestingly, the list did not include any slogans that offended the Chinese Communist Party, which controls the league's access to the vast Chinese market; The radicals of the awakening seem not to worry so much about the real oppression committed by the communists abroad. Or at least, they can be paid to not care.

The far-left absurdities about race, sex, and other topics seemed harmless enough when first-year students at social justice seminars criticized them.

It is now clear that these radicals are not just a group of special snowflakes on a university campus. And they are not content to protest outside the dean's office and publish in obscure magazines. They have seized real power and are seeking to use that power to reshape the country, making their absurd beliefs the only acceptable beliefs that can be expressed in public.

Elites have almost finished purging their ranks of dissidents like Weiss and Bennet, who believe in such picturesque principles as pluralism and freedom of expression.

Now they can focus all their attention on silencing, depriving of their rights and underfunding the overwhelming majority of Americans who vote or think the "wrong" way, who believe, for example, that there are only two sexes, or that abortion is wrong, or that the police make us safe, or that our country is fundamentally good and noble.

That is why we are increasingly hearing calls for proposals as radical as eliminating the filibuster from the Senate, packing up the Supreme Court and abolishing the Electoral College.

Americans of all races, religions, and lifestyles who believe in this country's principles (natural equality, tolerance, rule of law) must realize that these principles are under threat and unite to protect them against powerful elite rebellions . against them, and ultimately against us.

