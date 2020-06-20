Senator Tom Cotton criticizes Judge Roberts on DACA's decision to apply "different standards" to Obama and Trump

Supreme Court President John Roberts has consistently applied "different standards" in court cases involving the Obama and Trump administrations, Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton accused Saturday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with presenters Pete Hegseth, Jedediah Bila and Griff Jenkins, Cotton commented that Roberts seems more concerned with the court's reputation and his own personal reputation with Democrats and the media than with the government. Of law.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration's effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The court ruled that the administration's decision to terminate the Obama-era program violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), which establishes regulatory procedures for federal agencies.

In a 5-4 decision, with Supreme Court President John Roberts joining liberal members to draft the opinion, the court argued that the Department of Homeland Security's move to remove the program was done in an "arbitrary and capricious" manner. Although they did not rule on the merits of the program itself.

Cotton said: "He did things like this in the first ObamaCare case, the second ObamaCare case, the case last year about asking a citizenship question in our census, and now in this immigration case where the court ruled that President Trump cannot simply undo what President Obama did. That cannot be the law. "

Cotton said that if Roberts believes he has "such an excellent impeachment," he would recommend that Roberts step down and "travel to Iowa for the assemblies and see if he can win the votes of his fellow citizens."

"However, if you want to be the President of the Supreme Court, you must comply with the law and you must respect the Constitution and our laws as written, not apply two different standards: one for President Obama and the other for President Trump," he concluded. Cotton. .

Ronn Blitzer and Bill Mears of Fox News contributed to this report.