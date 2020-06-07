Senator Tom Cotton criticizes the New York Times for having collapsed to & # 39; awaken the child mafia & # 39; of employees for an opinion piece

Senator Tom Cotton called the New York Times for reversing his position on his decision to publish a recent opinion piece of his, first allowing it to be published, then defending that decision after receiving a backlash, and then alleging that his compliance was not followed. standards after all.

Cotton's article, titled "Send the Troops," supported the idea of ​​using the military to help quell the violent protests, an opinion apparently unappreciated by people on the Times staff. The Republican senator blamed the newspaper's editorial complaints for the Times' change of heart.

"The publisher and owner of the editorial page of the New York Times defended him in public statements, but then they totally surrendered to an awakened child mafia from his own newsroom that apparently kicks in if presented with an opinion contrary to his, Instead of saying the kids woke up in their newsroom, this is the workplace, not a social justice seminar on campus, "Cotton told Fox News" Sunday Morning Futures. "

On Wednesday, editorial page editor James Bennet tweeted and released a defense of his call to publish Cotton's article, but the Times later released a statement saying it "did not meet our standards."

Cotton said the Times has not indicated how its opinion piece fell short.

"They have not yet identified any facts that are wrong in the op-ed, they have not identified what was so rushed about this process," he said. "They only fell down in front of their young children who act like children [.]"

Presenter Maria Bartiromo noted that the Times published an opinion piece by the Taliban earlier this year, and in the past has published pieces by Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler.

"It just shows the moral rot within some of our media and academic institutions," said Cotton, "that they are not outraged by the Taliban, but outraged by conservative opinion."

Cotton then addressed the crowd that had gathered in protest after George Floyd's death despite the social distancing rules that states have established to combat the coronavirus pandemic. While the companies remained closed and religious services have been banned or restricted to small groups, protesters have marched en masse and without punishment.

Cotton said this means that the era of closings is over.

"It cannot be the case that thousands of Americans can exercise their First Amendment on the street, while dozens of Americans cannot exercise their First Amendment rights in churches," he said. "It can't be the case that you can be arrested for opening a business, but not for looting one."