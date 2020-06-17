Senator Tom Cotton: Twitter tried to censor me, and they lost

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Watch Senator Cotton discuss this topic and more on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday, June 17 at 7 a.m. EST.

A Jacobin mafia of the left-thinking police has risen across our country. No statue, no movie, no cartoon is immune. Nor any opinion piece. The New York Times, after publishing my op-ed on the Law of Insurrection, capitulated to an awakened crowd of its employees.

But it is not just the Times. I reveal here for the first time that Twitter thought the police also attacked me for expressing an opinion shared at the time by most Americans. Here is the story behind the scenes.

On June 1, Americans woke up to news of riots and looting on our streets. In Washington alone, protesters torched a historic church, looted many businesses, and defaced memorials to Abraham Lincoln and WWII veterans.

First on television, then on Twitter, I noticed that the National Guard and active duty troops could be called in to support the local police if necessary, as happened during the Los Angeles riots in 1992. "There is no place for insurrectionists , anarchists, troublemakers and looters, "I wrote.

Apparently, this was too much for those who took professional control on Twitter. In a high attack, they exclaimed that "without quarter" once meant that a military force would not take prisoners, but shoot them.

It doesn't matter that today's phrase is a common metaphor for a harsh or simply cruel approach to a situation. For example, former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and The New York Times have used the phrase in this way. Or that politics often uses the language of combat as metaphors: campaigns, battlefield states, target races, air warfare, and land warfare, etc. And, of course, the exaggerated nonsense that literally called for the arrest and summary execution of American citizens.

But a sense of proportion is not the long stick of Twitter. Within a few hours, a low-level employee at the Twitter office in Washington randomly contacted some of my assistants, alleging that my tweet violated company policy. He also issued an ultimatum: deleting the tweet or Twitter would permanently block my account. She gave me only 30 minutes to comply.

My assistant tried to reason with the employee. We offered to post a new tweet clarifying my meaning, which I did anyway, but the employee declined and insisted that he had to delete the original tweet because some snowflakes had retweeted it.

We asked why my tweet wouldn't simply be flagged, as Twitter recently did to a tweet from the president. She maintained that Twitter only did it for heads of state, not for elected lawmakers, although her policy clearly states otherwise. The only option, he reiterated, was to delete the tweet or lose my account.

Finally, we provide you with some dictionary definitions of "no room". She said she would "take that to our teams."

It was clear, I must add, that this low-level employee was acting as a front for more senior officials on Twitter, whom one might expect would directly contact an acting senator to discuss such a serious matter. It was equally clear that she avoided writing as much as possible. Accountability is also not the long stick of Twitter.

Twitter started as an open platform committed to the free exchange of ideas; Over time, it has increasingly taken on the role of a politically correct censor of the crime of thought by elected officials and ordinary citizens alike.

I called the Twitter bluff and 30 minutes passed. I kept control of my account. Finally, almost two hours after initial contact, the employee called to say that Twitter would take "no action" against my account, but was not authorized to say more.

Twitter's arbitrary approach to political speech was only highlighted later that day, when the company flagged a tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, for violating its policies. Subsequently, my assistant asked why Gaetz's tweet was marked, since he is also a legislator, not a head of state. He clarified that his policy covers all elected officials, but only if the account has 100,000 followers.

Not only had we received a fake account of the company's own policy, but my account had grown to more than 100,000 followers that day, reflecting how arbitrary the policy is to begin with.

Twitter started as an open platform committed to the free exchange of ideas; Over time, it has increasingly taken on the role of a politically correct censor of the crime of thought by elected officials and ordinary citizens alike. Not surprisingly, censorship falls overwhelmingly on conservatives.

Although Twitter only purports to threaten police with violence, the company won't even cooperate with law enforcement investigating death threats against me and other lawmakers. And orthodoxy starts at the top: CEO Jack Dorsey reportedly stopped following The New York Times Opinion section's Twitter account after posting my opinion piece.

Censorship, hypocrisy and arbitrary action are reasons why Twitter and other social media platforms face so much scrutiny today. Many legislators want to limit or remove their liability protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The companies also face possible antitrust actions by the Justice Department and state attorneys general.

These social media companies have improved the lives of Americans in many ways. But they shouldn't be surprised that public opinion turns against them when they act as censors and moral scolding for millions of Americans. Nor should they expect to find many people running to their defense. In fact, to coin a phrase, those of us in the crosshairs could say:

There is no quarter for Big Tech censorship.

