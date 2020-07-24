Senior Laundromat Owners Go Viral By Modeling Customers' Forgotten Clothes

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN Taxpayers Vanessa Yung, CNN

Two geriatric laundry owners have become Taiwan's latest viral sensation by posing for a series of photos with clothing left behind by their customers.

After spending decades running a laundry in the coastal city of Taichung, Hsu Sho-Er, 84, and her husband, Chang Wan Ji, 83, are now proving to be a hit on Instagram after their grandson, and Stylist, they set up an account for them in June. Any item left in the laundry room for more than a year is considered fair play.

The couple poses in vintage-style clothing, complemented by hats and sunglasses. They also opted for a more youthful look: An image sees the pair wearing Adidas tops and diver hats.

"It was my grandson's idea," said Wan Ji, who said he has run the business for most of 70 years, via email.

"I don't know if my reaction was positive at first," he added, recalling that his initial response was, "Will anyone want to see this?"

It seems like a lot of people do. Just a month after joining Instagram, the couple has garnered more than 130,000 followers. They expressed their gratitude for, and surprise at, the popularity of the account.

"I didn't think people would like it," said Wan Ji.

"Knowing that people still love me makes me feel like I have more grandchildren and granddaughters," added Sho-Er.

The grandson behind the project, Reef Chang, said he wanted people to know that age is not a barrier to having fun with fashion. The idea came to him after seeing his grandparents bored at work.

The 31-year-old woman added that the sets mark a kind of departure from the couple's usual style.

"Grandpa loves to wear a suit because he wants people to see that he washes and irons clothes correctly," he said. "He thinks that if we are running a laundry but we look dirty, then no one will come in. He thinks he shows his professionalism, so he insists on wearing an ironed suit."

"When my grandmother was young, she was a fashionable girl," added Chang. "There are two closets full of her old clothes, and the style is similar to that of the female stars of her generation. But now, she is more concerned that the clothes are comfortable."

This story has been updated to correct the couple's last names.