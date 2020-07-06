Senior NYPD nails spike in recent violence to released Rikers prisoners

New York City Police Department Chief Policeman Targets City Release Of Rikers Island Prisoners As Part Of Reason Gunfire Fired, According To Data, Over 200 Percent since mid-June.

New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea said Monday morning that New York City is in the midst of what it called a "perfect storm," with the impacts of COVID-19 and the release of some Rikers inmates as a result of past reform laws, which have contributed to the staggering increase in gun violence in recent weeks.

"Look at last year's Rikers population," Shea said during an interview on Spectrum NY1's "Mornings on 1". "Ask a sane person, it's about half. Where's that other half right now? We transplant the general population onto the streets of New York City, and it's extremely frustrating."

New York police saw at least 44 shootings, of which there were 63 victims, from July 3 to 5, according to data provided by the New York police. The department recorded 16 shootings and 21 victims during the same time period in 2019.

NEW YORK CITY VIOLENCE: 8 DEAD DURING THE FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND

Between 12 a.m. on Saturday and 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, there were at least 39 people shot, including three who were killed, according to the New York Post.

There were 116 shootings reported between June 15 and July 2, an increase of 205 percent from the same period last year.

When asked how people were getting their hands on weapons and why the city was seeing more gunshots, Shea said the public was too focused on the weapons, rather than the people who used them.

"Of course, you can't shoot someone without a gun, but it's the people," said Shea. "And there are bad people doing bad things and we have to do everything we can to get them off the streets of New York City to keep New Yorkers safe."

Shea said New York police and city officials have reduced crime in the past by targeting "small numbers," or the thousands of people, who have a history of committing such crimes.

FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND MARKED BY VIOLENCE AS A 7-YEAR-OLD GIRL, AMONG DEAD IN CHICAGO, CITIES SEE DEADLY SHOTS

"There must be things done intelligently and safely. Of course, we all want to reduce incarceration, we have done it in New York City," he said, "but there is a tipping point and you are seeing what happens now when you cross that tipping point. "

Shea said the police need support, noting that it is "scarce."

"We need tools," he continued. "We need laws that make sense, and then we need resources."

On Sunday, verified Twitter accounts for New York police units representing different parts of Manhattan criticized public officials in separate tweets.

"Shameful the number of people shot in northern Manhattan in the last 24 hours!" Declares a tweet from NYPD's Patrol Borough Manhattan North. Where are the elected officials and the interupter violence! The community is suffering! ”

Shortly thereafter, NYPD Manhattan South and Manhattan North patrol districts called Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. for his lack of presence at crime scenes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago reported an equally bleak vacation weekend.

At least 13 people, including a 7-year-old girl at a family party and a teenager, were killed over the weekend of July 4, police said. At least 59 others were shot and wounded.

The Chicago Sun-Times, citing police, said seven of the wounded in shootings were minors.

Baltimore, Detroit, Memphis and Philadelphia also reported waves of gun violence over the weekend.

Associated Press contributed to this report.