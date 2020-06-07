Senior Trump officials say there is no systemic racism in US law enforcement. USA







"I think there is still racism in the United States, but I don't think the law enforcement system is systematically racist. However, I understand the mistrust of the African American community given the history of this country," said Attorney General William Barr in an interview with CBS.

Barr added that he believes that since the 1960s, "we have been in a phase of reforming our institutions and have ensured that they are in sync with our laws and are not fighting rear-action to impose inequities."

Barr's colleague, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf similarly rejected the idea that racism is a problem in law enforcement, arguing that "some" officers "abuse their jobs."

"Painting law enforcement with a broad touch of systemic racism is really a disservice to the men and women who wear the badge, the uniform every day, risk their lives every day to protect the American people," Wolf told ABC.

And when Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson was asked if he believes systemic racism is a problem in the United States law enforcement, Carson, who is African-American, objected, saying he grew up at one point in time. that there was "true systemic racism". "We have rogue cops; the vast majority of cops are wonderful," he said. The death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed late last month by a white officer who knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes, has sparked massive and ongoing protests in cities across the country. Sunday's comments from the three cabinet-level officials provide a completely different view of the United States than that of the thousands of protesters, demanding justice for Floyd and seeking to draw attention to decades of police abuse of black Americans as a result of what they say is institutionalized racism in law enforcement agencies. Last week, after days of intense protests, some of which turned violent at times, national security adviser Robert O & # 39; Brien also said that systemic racism was not a problem in police agencies, arguing that " some bad apples "impression of racism among law enforcement officers. In addition to the crowd of protesters taking to the streets, many local, state and federal officials have also recognized that systemic racism is a problem in the police forces, including Democratic Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, whose office said this weekend. week that he is "steadfast in his commitment to" work with the city's chief of police to remedy the problem. " Speaking on the matter last week, New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker, who is black, also took a decidedly different tone, telling CNN that "black people in communities across the country live in fear of the police " And so-called Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made speeches and met with community members in his home state of Delaware and neighboring Pennsylvania, calling for the dire need to end systemic racism in the United States.

CNN's Nicky Robertson, Austen Bundy, Sarah Mucha and MJ Lee contributed to this report.