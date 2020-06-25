Seniors in affordable housing vulnerable to coronavirus

Residents do not wear masks or gloves to protect themselves against the coronavirus, she said: "They are touching everything in the elevator, in the laundry room. And any and all family and friends come and go without scrutiny."

No one is checking residents to see if they need help, Brooks said. And no one seems to know if residents tested positive for Covid-19 or died, although ambulances have screamed to the entrance several times.

"This building is not safe," he said in mid-June. "With all the things that happen in the US, this is what older people's lives look like."

Nationwide, more than 1.6 million seniors live in low-income housing subsidized by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, most in apartment buildings with shared common spaces, elevators, stairwells, mail rooms, hallways, and lounges. laundry where the coronavirus could lurk.

Most of these older people have suffered a life of disadvantage, suffer from chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease, and have no financial reserves to draw on.

However, amid the pandemic, this population, the age group considered to be most at risk of becoming seriously ill and dying, has been largely overlooked.

"This is a time when we should really drive care and outreach to these senior communities, but we don't," said Linda Couch, vice president of housing for LeadingAge, an association that represents senior citizens for non-profit purposes. profit and long-term care providers. . "No one is watching what is happening."

Nationwide there is no data on the spread of Covid-19 in low-income housing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not collect it or require states to do so. The same goes for HUD and state and local housing agencies: it is about "independent living," and operators are not expected to monitor residents' health.

Low-income housing operators learn of Covid cases only when residents or family members volunteer the information. For the most part, there is no systematic testing. A rare exception: Governor Andrew Cuomo in mid-May announced plans to bring coronavirus testing to 40 public housing developments in New York.

"Without evidence, there is no way of knowing how many people have the virus," said Michael Kane, executive director of the HUD National Tenant Alliance. "Our concern is that there could be a transmission hazard similar to what happens in nursing homes or assisted living."

"People are dying everywhere in these buildings, and we don't know what they are dying of," said Geraldine Collins, president of HUD's National Alliance of Tenants.

The situation in Chicago highlights how difficult it is to measure the degree of risk of people in these settings. Although the Chicago Department of Health requires "congregated housing facilities," including senior housing complexes, to report two or more confirmed Covid cases occurring within 14 days, it has not released those data. Therefore, there is no way to track where the virus is spreading.

The Chicago Housing Authority, which operates 55 buildings with 9,500 older residents, "is not required to track or verify cases and, due to privacy concerns, we did not inquire about the health status of residents," the agency said in a release.

At the federal level, HUD's emergency preparedness plans did not incorporate infectious disease control and their focus on home operators was erratic in the early stages of the pandemic. Building managers were not required to notify residents of a Covid case.

Recently, HUD has come out on the side of transparency more strongly. On May 21, HUD said the multi-family housing administration should, "in coordination with local health officials, communicate the possible exposure to Covid-19 to all residents and workers, volunteers and visitors."

As for health concerns, HUD has referred the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which in March issued recommendations to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in retirement communities and independent living centers.

Those include canceling group activities; inform residents, workers, and visitors about Covid-19; intensifying cleaning and disinfection; detection of people entering buildings; and limit visitors.

Very little of that was happening in Chicago buildings for low-income seniors, according to Lori Clark, executive director of the Jane Addams Senior Caucus, which has about 700 members.

When the organization called members in mid-March, "we started hearing horrible stories," Clark said. Residents reported that they did not obtain information on how to stay safe. No one was checking who was coming in and going out. The buildings were understaffed as workers stayed at home.

At the Elizabeth Woods Apartments, a senior housing building operated by the Chicago Housing Authority, "we feel abandoned," said Carmen Betances, 68. "They did not clean up and prepare the property for the invisible enemy that has now taken over." They did not give us information on what to do. "

"I am a target for coronavirus: I am an old man. I am asthmatic. I have a compromised immune system," said Betances. "Every breath I take, I take with fear, worrying about dying from this invisible monster."

In late March, Betances and other residents began using their own cleaning supplies to disinfect the handles on each door of the six-story apartment building twice a day. They cleaned water fountains, counters in the lobby, chairs and tables in the community room, as well as vending and laundry machines.

On May 20, the housing authority said in a statement that it is making more than 3,000 calls daily to monitor older residents, demanding that property management companies clean and disinfect common areas three times a day, and distribute information. on the six new Chicago coronavirus tests. sites.

The community where Brooks lives is privately run. Its operations were taken over on April 1 by WinnResidential, the nation's largest affordable housing manager.

"The immediate priority during this transition has been to protect the health and safety of residents," wrote Ed Cafasso, senior vice president of WinnCompanies, owner of WinnResidential. He said the complex was now cleaned several times a day.

Cafasso said the company has helped tens of thousands of older residents at 520 properties obtain food, groceries, household items and masks; renew recipes; and access telehealth.

Food assistance is a pressing need, because people cannot get hot meals in community centers and many are afraid to go to supermarkets.

Also needed: help using technology and better Internet connections so that older people can participate in telehealth and virtual interactions with friends and family, facilitating their loneliness as orders to stay home remain in place. Most federally subsidized senior housing lacks Wi-Fi throughout the building.

Upon entering the pandemic, some home operators were better equipped to respond. In and around New York City, Selfhelp Community Services manages 11 low-income senior buildings with 1,400 residents. Social workers have identified vulnerable residents in the buildings and have been in contact with them, said Mohini Mishra, administrative director.

"If someone comes home from the hospital, we try to consult with family members," said Mishra. "Will they need home care? Do they understand what self-quarantine means?"

In seven of the Selfhelp buildings, there were 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19 among residents, and 12 people died as of June 10.

At the Paul G. Stewart Center apartments in Chicago, officials called police after the first resident discovered that Covid-19 in mid-March refused to stay in his apartment.

"We reiterate the guidelines of the CDC and the Chicago and Illinois Health Departments," said Shawn Person, director of operations for the South Side campus, which houses about 1,300 residents. "But this person refused to listen. We had to do something." As of June 10, he said, 10 residents had tested positive and two had died.

The complex participates in a federal pilot project that takes nurses to senior housing to help assess residents' needs.

But there is only so much they can do. "There is a store in this building, and no one practices true social distancing there," said Shirley Moore, 71, who lives in an apartment tower on campus, has Covid-19 and is not sure how she got infected.

Her 72-year-old husband has a much more serious case of Covid-19 than she did, she said. She had been in intensive care for three weeks to June 10, including eight days with a ventilator, she said, and from the beginning doctors told her they didn't think she would survive.

"You go up to the elevators, you bring trash to the garbage dump, you're holding onto a railing in the hallway," he said. "Even if there has been a cleanup, people will continue to touch all of these in-between places."

As for what he would like to see happen, Moore said, "I think they should be testing. I'm sure if you evaluated everyone in this building, you would get a lot of Covid-19."