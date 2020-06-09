Sens. Cotton and Blackburn: Stop relying on China – this is how we end this threat

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed China's ability to wreak havoc on the global economy and cut our access to essential supplies.

The malicious actions of the Chinese Communist Party should not surprise us. Decades of failed engagement, western investment, and unfair trade tactics turned China into an industrial giant, giving the CCP control over the global supply of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and other commodities.

The CCP has used cheap products, made from stolen technology, to buy the West's silence about its terrible aggression in Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet and elsewhere.

TUBES SALLY: CORONAVIRUS BLOCK: HOW MUCH DAMAGE DUE TO ROUTINE HEALTH CARE INTERRUPTION?

These problems are not new, but they have become more obvious, especially to the general public. It is now clear that our passive dependence on China for essential supplies poses a serious threat.

The United States must adopt policies that secure global supply chains and revitalize the industry in the country. Congress should immediately focus on securing the United States pharmaceutical supply chain.

More from Opinion

While the United States has invested heavily in drug discovery and development, China has prioritized the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, providing massive support to domestic producers to undermine foreign competitors.

Most Americans would be surprised to learn that most of the active pharmaceutical ingredients, or "APIs," the building blocks of drugs, are made in China; 95 percent of imports of ibuprofen, 70 percent of acetaminophen, and 40 to 45 percent of penicillin come directly from China. Only 28 percent of API-making facilities are located in the US. USA

This level of dependency is dangerous, but we cannot simply want this problem with a single mandate for all. Instead, Congress should consider more specific bills to support an industry that has been in crisis for a long time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

We have two bills to do exactly that. The United States Medicine Cabinet Protection Act (SAM-C) and the Protection Act for our Chinese Pharmaceutical Supply Chain would establish predictable guidelines for the pharmaceutical industry, incentivize domestic drug manufacturing, and provide federal agencies with the Tools they need to protect American patients from unsafe Chinese medications.

At this time, the Food and Drug Administration cannot calculate how dependent US drug companies are on Chinese APIs. The China Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Protection Act would make this information available by requiring companies to disclose the sources of their APIs and finished pharmaceuticals.

Eventually, the bill would ban federal health programs like VA hospitals and Medicare from buying medicines made with China's API.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Regulations alone could come at a high cost, so incentives and other long-term support for American companies must accompany these changes. In addition to spending the domestic manufacturing subsidies included in the Protection Act for our Chinese Pharmaceutical Supply Chain, the SAM-C Act would expand existing FDA programs to approve Advanced Manufacturing Pharmaceutical Technologies. These new processes will allow scientists and engineers to prevent critical drug shortages and bring pharmaceutical manufacturing jobs to the United States. The legislation also authorizes a $ 100 million budget for the development and training of the workforce.

The pandemic has fundamentally altered our relationship with China, and our attitudes and policies must change. Every day, the CCP controls our access to essential drugs, it is a day when American patients are at risk.

Republican Marsha Blackburn represents Tennessee in the US Senate. USA

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY SEN. TOM COTTON

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN