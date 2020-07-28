Sens. Grassley and McSally: the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the need to reduce drug prices

Americans are struggling to pay for their prescription drugs. We hear this in almost every conversation with our constituents. The label crash on the pharmacy counter forces seniors, in particular, to skip a meal or skimp on a dose of medication prescribed by their healthcare provider.

Fixing flaws in our nation's drug pricing system is a matter of life and death for people who cannot afford insulin infusions or chemotherapy. The mandate to reduce drug costs is more important than ever. Arguably, COVID-19 lends even more urgency to our efforts.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a historic public health emergency. As scientists and researchers around the world work around the clock to discover a vaccine to beat the virus, time is running out for policymakers to fix what's broken in the U.S. drug price system.

In February, President Trump told Congress to receive a bill that would reduce the cost of prescription drugs to his desk and that he would enact it. That is an invitation that we cannot afford to reject. And yet, incredibly, that's what the Senate Democrats just did. They walked away from the bipartisan legislation that helped write.

President Grassley pulled his bipartisan Prescription Drug Price Reduction Act from the Senate Finance Committee a year ago this month with a two-thirds majority vote. Since then, we have worked to build our coalition and reduce the exorbitant drug costs for the American people.

Americans have waited long enough. The current pricing and payment structure is riddled with rebates and incentives that allow intermediaries and Big Pharma to play around with the system and increase their profits, often at the taxpayer's expense. For patients, it's often a mystery what price the pharmacist will pay when they pick up their prescriptions.

In fact, the pricing regime puts independent local pharmacies on the hook when calculating payment refunds and incentives. Our reform package would generate savings, transparency and responsibility. It would reduce out-of-pocket costs for seniors, require price reporting requirements to prevent misuse of extended prices, and strengthen quality controls to improve patient health and outcomes at a better value.

According to the independent Congressional Budget Office, our legislation would save taxpayers $ 95 billion, reduce out-of-pocket spending by $ 72 billion, and reduce premiums by $ 1 billion.

Partisan dragging any legislation is frustrating. But it is inconceivable to delay commonsense drug price reform with COVID-19 breathing down the neck of all Americans.

This respiratory illness has killed more than 140,000 Americans, and counting. It has forced tens of millions of Americans to lose their jobs, close businesses, close schools, and disrupt all facets of our lives. The partisan obstructionists who would rather take advantage of the political advantage than enact bipartisan drug price reform are the feeders of the swamp.

All Americans count on pharmaceutical innovation to save lives and restore our lifestyle. But no vaccine or miracle cure will do a bit if patients can't afford it. Americans are counting on us to bring drug price reform to the President's desk.

One of our constituents recently wrote about rising insulin costs. Last year, you paid $ 36 for a 90-day supply of insulin injections. This year, you have a $ 325 deductible and the 90-day supply now costs $ 141 out of pocket.

Like many of our constituents, rising drug prices are creating real difficulties. In addition to your other medications, rising insulin prices will make it even more difficult for you to pay for the medications you need to stay alive. In addition to this serious concern, the pandemic forced her to delay kidney surgery.

He is asking Congress to send a bill to President Trump's desk: "I hope something can be done about drug prices. Working your whole life doesn't make retirement easy when you have to fight to survive. "

His feelings are shared by tens of millions of Americans. So we don't give up on the fight.

Powered by the stubborn tenacity of an Iowa farmer and the determination of a combat-ready Air Force fighter pilot, we have a legislative record with us with most of the laws enacted in 2019.

Even when the gavel is against us, we will continue to fight to do the right thing and achieve reform in prescription drug prices at the finish line.

Republican Martha McSally represents Arizona in the United States Senate. He previously served in the House of Representatives, and previously served 26 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a colonel. She is the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat and the first to command a combat fighter squadron in US history.