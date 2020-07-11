Seoul Mayor: how Park Won's dramatic death soon left a divided country

On the surface, Park certainly had an impressive resume. The 64-year-old former human rights lawyer had represented the victim in the first sexual assault case in South Korean history, before a change in policy saw him serve as mayor of Seoul for nine years.

But this week, his legacy was questioned. Local media reported Thursday that Park had been accused of sexual harassment, and police later confirmed that a complaint had been filed, although they did not specify the nature of the claim.

Park was reported missing by his daughter on Thursday night. After a seven-hour search, he was found dead on the side of a mountain near his official residence, police said in the early hours of Friday.

Authorities have not disclosed how he died, but ruled out foul play.

"I feel sorry for everyone," Park said in a handwritten note at his Seoul residence that was shared with the media on Friday. "Thank you for everyone who has been with me in my life. I feel sorry for my family because I have only caused them pain."

A stately career

Before his death, Park was widely viewed as an energetic and personable leader. She was part of the team of lawyers to represent Kwon In-sook, a university student who said she had been sexually assaulted by the police in the city of Bucheon in 1986. An officer was convicted.

According to Kwon's office, she was the first woman to file sexual assault charges against authorities.

Park earned a diploma in international law from the London School of Economics and Political Science at the University of London, and was a visiting fellow in the Human Rights Program at Harvard University School of Law.

He also had an interest in activism. As a young man, he was arrested for protesting against then-President Park Chung-hee, who many called a military dictator. He founded a number of organizations, including the Popular Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, which promotes democracy and human rights in South Korea.

Then in 2011 Park was elected mayor of Seoul in a landslide victory. This triggered a public frenzy: He was a strange politician, and his unexpected defeat of a ruling party candidate was seen as a sign that South Koreans were tired of traditional politics.

As mayor, Park championed the city's welfare projects and became a symbol of reform. He was reelected in both 2014 and 2018, making him the city's first mayor-elect to serve three terms, and many voters even saw him as a possible presidential candidate when current President Moon Jae-in's term ends in 2022.

Mixed reaction

Park's death sparked mixed reactions in the capital of South Korea. The video on Yonhap, the country's government-funded news agency, showed mourners outside the hospital where Park's body lies crying and screaming "Mayor, it shouldn't go like this" and "I love you, Park Won-soon" .

Acting Mayor Seo Jung-hyup, who took office after Park's death, also expressed his condolences. "I send my condolences to citizens who must be saddened and confused by his sudden death," he said Friday at a press conference. "The Seoul government must not stop and must continue steadfastly, prioritizing safety and well-being in line with Mayor Park Won-soon's philosophy."

But others are angry that a court will never hear the accusations against Park. Under South Korean law, when a suspect dies, open investigations are closed as prosecutors have no reason to press charges.

As of 9 a.m. local time on Saturday, more than 344,000 people had signed a formal petition against Park's funeral in the city, which was scheduled for July 13.

"What message do you want to send to the public?" The page say.

In a statement, a representative of Park's family asked the public to show respect. "If the repeated defamation of the deceased Park continues, we will have to take legal action," the statement said.

Larger Image

Park's death comes as South Korea faces traditional domestic perceptions of sexual assault, in particular a calculation against what some see as a misogynistic culture.

According to OECD data, South Korea has the highest suicide rate in the world. The country has been rocked by a string of high-profile sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations in recent years, including against entertainment stars, sports coaches and a former top prosecutor.

Political leaders have not been immune. Last year, former governor and one-time presidential contender Ahn Hee-jung was sentenced to more than three years for the rape and assault on his former aide. Earlier this year, Oh Keo-don, the mayor of South Korea's second-largest city, Busan, resigned and apologized for sexual harassment.

Both Ahn and Oh were associated with President Moon's Democratic Party.