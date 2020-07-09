Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon reported missing as police search begins

Park Won-soon was reported missing by her daughter, around 5 p.m. Thursday (4 a.m. ET), according to a police officer familiar with the case.

The 64-year-old civic activist, who has been Seoul's mayor since 2011, is seen as a likely hope for liberals in the 2022 presidential election.

When Park was elected in a landslide victory against the ruling party nearly a decade ago, with no political ties or experience, it sparked a public frenzy. His unexpected rise to the second most powerful position in the country was seen as a sign that South Koreans were tired of traditional politics.

The former human rights lawyer, who ran independently but forged an alliance with opposition parties, defended the city's welfare projects and became a symbol of reform.