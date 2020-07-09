Seoul mayor reported missing, search ongoing, according to South Korean police

The mayor of the South Korean capital Seoul has been reported missing and search operations are underway on Thursday, police said.

Police officers said they are looking for Mayor Park Won-sun in the Sungbuk neighborhood of Seoul, where his cell phone signal was last detected.

Her daughter called police earlier Thursday and said her father had not been contacted, police officials said, requesting anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media about the matter.

Kim Ji-hyeong, a Seoul Metropolitan Government official, confirmed that Park failed to show up for work on Thursday for unspecified reasons and canceled all his hours, including a meeting with a presidential official at his Seoul City Council office.

A veteran civic activist and human rights lawyer, Park was elected mayor of Seoul in 2011 and voted for his third and final term in June last year.

A member of President Moon Jae-in's liberal Democratic party, Park had been considered a potential presidential candidate for the Liberals in the 2022 election.