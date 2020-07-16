Seoul's "feminist" mayor has been accused of sexual harassment. He is not the first South Korean politician to face a sex scandal.

But the allegations by former Park secretary have sparked a firestorm among women's rights groups in South Korea, and have raised questions about the seriousness of the sexual harassment of President Moon Jae-in, who campaigned on the promise of becoming a "feminist president".

Park is now the third leading leader associated with the Moon Democratic Party to be accused of sexual harassment or assault in recent years. As the Seoul city government begins an internal investigation into Park's alleged misconduct, both the party and the government are urged to do more to support victims of sex crimes.

Like Moon, Park described himself as a feminist.

As the mayor of Seoul, a role that made him South Korea's second most powerful official, he implemented welfare policies aimed at helping women and was a vocal advocate for the #MeToo movement. A former human rights lawyer, in the 1990s, Park represented the victim in one of South Korea's first successful sexual harassment convictions. In the 1980s, she was part of the team of lawyers who represented one of the first women to file sexual assault charges against the authorities.

So, for many in Seoul, last week's accusations came as a shock.

At a press conference Monday, the alleged victim's attorney, Kim Jae-ryon, claimed that Park had sent photos of himself in underwear to his secretary, how as well as obscene messages late at night through the encrypted application Telegram. On one occasion, when he saw a bruise on his knee, he pretended to blow air to ease the pain, but allegedly touched his knee to his lips, Kim said.

The four years of alleged harassment began when the woman was hired as Park's secretary and continued after she had moved to another department, Kim said. In a letter written by the accuser, and read at Monday's press conference, the alleged victim said that "he should have screamed the first time it happened" and regrets not having appeared earlier.

CNN contacted the accuser through her attorney. The lawyer declined to comment beyond what he said at the press conference. Park had no comment on the allegations before his death.

Try to speak

Park's former secretary tried to speak earlier, but was discouraged, women's rights groups said.

The former secretary says she asked the people of the Seoul city government for help, but her complaints were dismissed because the mayor made simple mistakes. She was also told that her duty as a secretary was to emotionally help the mayor, so she felt unable to speak, according to conversations between the woman and the nonprofit Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center. CNN contacted the Seoul city government for comment.

Even after the woman told the police, women's rights groups allege that due process was not followed.

The alleged victim filed her criminal complaint of sexual harassment on July 8 and finished giving her statement in the early hours of July 9, according to attorney Kim. Park was reported missing on the night of July 9.

Under standard police procedure, a suspect is informed of the charges against them once the police question them. But Lee Mi-kyoung, head of the Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center, who represents the alleged victim, claims that Park was briefed on the complaint and was able to undo the evidence before an investigation could begin, although he did not specify. who warned you.

"Who could report a sex crime and trust the government system in this situation?" she said.

Police denied alerting the Seoul city government, but said they had reported the case to Blue House, the South Korean presidential office, as it was a high-profile person.

In a statement Monday, Blue House spokesman Kang Min-seok said the claims that the Blue House had informed Park of the legal complaint were false and urged the public to stop attacking the alleged victim in line.

Ko Mi-kyoung, director of the non-profit women's hotline, which represents the alleged victim, wants the government to announce what steps it is taking in response to the allegations.

"When a victim speaks, the nation must try to discover the truth so that the victim can regain his human rights and the offender can be punished," he said.

On Wednesday, the Seoul city government seemed to listen to those calls and announced that it would form an investigative team with outside experts on the allegations against Park.

The accusers' representatives do not want that to be the end.

Democratic Party and sex scandals

In South Korea, the accusations against Park have struck a chord. Not only has he portrayed himself as a feminist, he is also the third high-profile Democratic Party leader to become involved in a sex scandal.

In recent years, the country has faced a settling of accounts against its deeply patriarchal culture. Women have rejected discrimination in the workplace, sexual violence and harassment, and unreasonable standards of beauty. The country continues to rank poorly globally for female representation in government and equal pay.

Moon promised to change that. In 2017, she promised to "become a feminist president."

But the following year, the former governor, sole presidential contender and member of the Democratic Party, Ahn Hee-jung, was accused of raping and assaulting his former secretary. He was initially acquitted of the charges, but in 2019 he was jailed for three and a half years for rape and assault.

Earlier this year, Oh Keo-don, the mayor of South Korea's second largest city, Busan resigned and apologized for sexually harassing an employee in his office. In June, a Busan court denied an arrest warrant against Oh, saying the charges were serious, but did not consider the arrest necessary or justified, according to a report by the state-run Yonhap news agency. Oh, who is still under investigation, admitted the actions but claimed they were unintentional, according to a local KBS media report.

Oh, too, he was a member of the Democratic Party.

Moon has been silent on the allegations against the three leaders. But he has managed to further anger the public.

Last week, Moon sent a wreath with her name to Ahn's mother's funeral. When asked why he did that, a Blue House official said it was the funeral, not Ahn's as an individual, local SBS media reported.

And on Monday, the public wallet paid for a live funeral for Park, despite more than 500,000 people signing a petition opposing the spending of 211 million won ($ 176,000), due to the allegations against Park.

The latest allegations against Park are bad press for the party, and could be a problem in next year's mayoral re-elections to find replacements for Park and Oh.

Conservative parties have also faced complaints of sexual harassment. In 2015, former National Assembly President Park Hee-tae received a suspended six-month prison sentence for sexually harassing a female caddy.

In 2013, disgraced former President Park Geun-hye apologized after his former assistant Yoon Chang-jung was accused of making inappropriate advances toward a student hired as a guide for Park's first official visit to the United States. At the time, Yoon denied the allegations, though he apologized to Park for the problems he caused.

But the problems go beyond politics, and some are frustrated by what they see as an attempt by politicians to hide accusations against leaders under the rug, despite national recognition in recent years against a misogynistic culture. .

Calls to do more

Women's rights activists say that both the Democratic Party and the Moon government need improvement.

On Tuesday, a statement signed by 61 women's groups with a total of five million members offered solidarity and support to the alleged victim.

"We can no longer ignore the ongoing sexual harassment crimes committed by (the ruling party) leaders," the statement said. "Politicians must establish responsible measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring and make a solemn promise to the public."

A citizen complaint posted on the Blue House website calls the Democratic Party a "criminal group," and another demands an apology from both Moon and his party.

CNN has reached out to the Democratic Party for comment. On Monday, party leader Lee Hae-chan expressed sympathy for Park's alleged victim in a message distributed by party spokesman Kang Hoon-sik.

"I apologize for the current situation we are facing," said Lee. "The party will do everything possible to prevent this from happening again in the future."

But Jung Seul-ah, a Korean non-profit Womenlink activist, said it was important not only to focus on one political group. Instead, he said, it was necessary to be critical of what was happening in workplaces across the country.

"This case should not stop punishing a person; we must think of a way to change this culture, including how colleagues should react when they meet someone who has been harassed. Simply because they do not see a problem in their eyes they do not " means no problem. "

She said that although the government continued to issue policies and solutions to address sexual harassment, those policies still needed to be implemented. "Without them being implemented, there will be no change," he said.

"Every time I think that Korea is moving forward and changing, I come across cases like this and I feel like we're going backwards again," he said. "I wonder if conditions for women at work are improving, or if conditions for accusers are improving."