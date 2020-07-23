Separated couples observe travel bans with no end in sight

(CNN) – "We are in a REAL relationship," says Michael Ibeam Cline as he explains why he and Elena Guerrero, their "love," deserve to be together.

Cline is from New York, Guerrero from Spain, and the couple met in 2018 in the Russian Republic of Tuva, in southern Siberia.

In the two years, the couple has been a "loving, monogamous couple," they met on numerous occasions, and Cline traveled more frequently to Guerrero's home in Spain.

Cline and Guerrero are part of a growing group of people around the world who are demanding travel exemptions.

His message is often delivered with the labels: "love is essential" and "love is not tourism". They are an impressive and growing group on social media, committed to being heard and ultimately allowed to travel to be together again.

Separate binational couples, some married, many not, are fighting for their right to travel. They are fighting for love.

Meet the requirements

In late May, Denmark began allowing partners of its citizens from a handful of neighboring countries to cross the border. The requirement? Proof that the relationship had existed for at least six months.

Following privacy concerns, authorities updated the law to require only a signed statement as evidence of a qualified relationship.

But if Denmark has made progress in recognizing this particular type of relationship, other parts of the world have been slow to adopt similar policies.

From country to country, the rules around reunification of domestic partners vary widely.

Usually there are arbitrary boxes to check: Married. Proof of shared residence. Proof of shared invoices. Minimum time together: two years, not six months. A dependent child, in some cases.

Confusion surrounds almost everything. Closed US embassies in many regions of the world have not helped couples where one is a US citizen.

The United States Department of State could not immediately be reached for comment.

Although American citizens face some of the most severe travel restrictions of any other nation, they are not alone in their claim for travel exemptions.

Canadian resident David Edward-Ooi Poon was in Ireland with his girlfriend Alexandria Aquino when travel restrictions were first announced in March. Despite what Poon insists was overwhelming support in favor of his case: shared bills, mortgage on a condo containing the names of Poon and Aquino, customary law relationship as defined by Canada, Aquino was unable to reach Canada at early April. Or, more accurately, Aquino arrived in Canada only to be forced to turn around and return to Ireland.

They have been separated ever since.

After separating from his girlfriend, David Edward-Ooi Poon founded a program to help others like him reunite: Defending Family Reunification on the Canadian Border. Courtesy of David Poon.

The mission of the program is to reunite families and separated couples in committed relationships like him and Aquino.

Poon says that instead of imposing a minimum commitment requirement, they are modeling themselves from the European models in Denmark and the Netherlands.

"If you are willing to be financially and legally responsible" for your partner, that is proof enough, Poon says.

The Poon program can do nothing to help people who have no ties to Canada, but the separated couples have formed a strong coalition and have joined growing Facebook and Twitter groups. Constantly using the hashtags #loveisessential and #loveisnottourism, they have started making waves.

Although various European nations made concessions, progress in certain parts of the world has been slow.

For the American-Finnish couple Alyssa Warner and Ville Stång, the obstacles increase.

Alyssa Warner lives in the United States, but her boyfriend, Ville Stång, lives in Finland. They are trying to find a way to see themselves amid travel bans. Courtesy of Alyssa Warner.

Warner and Stång spend hours each week browsing the news and checking for updates. They try to determine if they can be found and, if so, how.

Warner expresses concern about the severity of the United States' travel ban for Europeans coming to America. "It is clearly political and it will probably be difficult for anyone to come to the United States until the EU lifts the ban on Americans visiting Europe."

That's off the table for now, but the couple are considering reuniting in Mexico, where they would be forced to quarantine for two weeks before heading to Warner's home in Colorado.

Loophole from the third country

Traveling to a country with relaxed travel restrictions before heading to one of the home countries is an option that many couples are considering despite the associated costs and health risks.

Warner says, "Cost is a big concern about going to Mexico just to see us. Neither of us feels that we should be forced to go to a resort or vacation spot just to see each other, but that's what happens. it comes down to, we'll consider it. "

US citizen Rebecca Castro has been dating her French boyfriend Lucas Warin for two years and says they last saw each other in the United States in December. Plans for Castro's couple to join her in Los Angeles permanently in April fell apart when the pandemic and its travel bans went into effect. After months apart, Castro says they are looking to meet in Mexico or Croatia, but Castro says "it is a very difficult and expensive process."

After five months apart, Anne Löneke flew from France to Mexico to meet her German husband Benedikt Löneke, who currently resides in New York. The couple plans to go to the United States after their time south of the border, a trip that Anne says costs around $ 3,000 each.

Similarly, Chicago-based AJ Wilton and London-based partner JC Bonassin found ways to make the third-country meeting possible: They met in Mexico on Sunday. They plan to stay there for two weeks, as needed, before traveling together to Chicago, thanks to JC's Electronic Travel Authorization System (ESTA), a digital travel authorization to travel to the United States, without a visa. Bonassin's K-1 visa, the necessary visa for the bride and groom, is in process. It's been an expensive trip, Wilton admits, and not all couples in similar positions can afford to act.

Cost and confusion.

The cost of a non-vacation date in Mexico is one thing. The fees associated with visas and subsequent travel between regions with limited and reduced routes is another.

Months passed before Tobias Jakobsson and Eric Herbst could meet in person following Covid's travel restrictions. Courtesy of Eric Herbst.

New York-based Eric Herbst, an active advocate of the #Loveisessential campaign, flew to Stockholm, Sweden on Friday with a plethora of documents showing he was in a serious relationship with his partner, Tobias Jakobsson. The flight was expensive, Herbst admits, although he was less anxious about the cost than the level of preparation required for a smooth ride and acceptance.

Herbst attributes Ylva Johansson, the EU's internal affairs commissioner, to being allowed to travel to Sweden to meet Jakobsson after 128 days apart. Johansson, Herbst points out, is Swedish.

Herbst is happy to be in Europe, where he says partnerships are taken as seriously as marriages.

In the United States, where Herbst points out that as a gay man, he was only allowed to legally marry a few years ago, he believes that relationships are only taken seriously and considered legitimate if he has a marriage certificate.

But that's not for everyone, Herbst and a host of other couples who may one day marry or who may not choose that path at all say.

Poon says there are several reasons why people might not be married or not planning to get married.

There are, he says, several religious, personal, or LGBTQ + reasons, and this concept – being in a relationship without the distinction of being married – is a "significant problem" that his group is trying to address.

Although the marriage hurdle is real, neither getting married nor the intention to get married automatically guarantees reunification, as many separate couples are now learning.

Madhav Shanmugam and Kylie Madhav got married in February 2020 in India and have been trying to reunite ever since. Photograph by George Ferna

Madhav Shanmugam and Kylie Madhav were married in February 2020 in India. Shanmugam was born and raised in Chennai and is now there, while Madhav is in the United States.

The couple planned to make their home in East Harlem, New York, where they also hoped to raise a family. But then the pandemic came, and now the couple are trying to figure out bureaucratic and logistical obstacles, according to Madhav.

Although Madhav has had a 10-year tourist visa to India since 2017, in March, India announced that all previously issued visas would be null and void for the purposes of traveling to India.

But although Madhav was issued a revalidated visa once she established her marriage to an Indian citizen, she maintains that there is "significant confusion on the part of airlines about who can enter India," which does not take into account the associated travel costs and visa related fees.

Elizabeth Elliott and her English fiancé Daniel Smith want to get married and be together, but they are working in a difficult visa situation. Courtesy of Elizabeth Elliott.

Connecticut-based Elizabeth Elliott was a week away from having her fiancé, Daniel Smith, with her full time in the United States, where they planned to get married and make a home.

Smith had successfully completed the K-1 visa process when the coronavirus travel ban went into effect.

Before they knew it, Smith's visa expired, and now the couple is fighting again. As for what exactly they must do to secure a valid K-1 visa for Smith, it is difficult to say.

"The United States Embassy in London has been less than helpful in sharing exactly what we have to do. Therefore, there may be other costs that we are unaware of," says Elliott, listing the possible fees: $ 535 filing fee; $ 265 fee for online nonimmigrant visa application; $ 450 medical exam fee.

The CNN trip has reached the United States Embassy in London and he has been unable to communicate with anyone.

Elliott says that's it before they get married and that they will have to spend more to make the binational marriage official. Once married, the foreign couple, Smith in this case, will need to apply for an adjustment of status (about $ 1,200) and a petition to remove the residency conditions, which is another $ 595.

These rates are standard; The embassy's confusion and lack of clarity and transparency are not, according to Elliott.

However, the visa fees say nothing about the cost of the transcontinental flight at this time, which Elliott estimates will be around $ 1,500. Before the pandemic, the couple was able to fly from the United States to the United Kingdom and vice versa for less than half of that.

#Loveisnottourism

Herbst insists that groups advocating reunification and pressuring government officials to see that "love is not tourism" have good intentions.

"We don't want to spread Covid-19; we are not tourists. We are not looking for vacations or vacations," explains Herbst.

The private Facebook group "Couples separated by travel bans" is full of people from all over the world in similar but different situations, supporting each other with encouraging words, calls to write letters to government officials, raising questions and curiosities about the escape from third countries. and giving recommendations on where to quarantine a budget in New York.

The group is full of posts that share cute stories and darker ones detailing the last time they saw each other.

Couples post photos of themselves of happier moments together before the pandemic. They share reunion stories: in Mexico, Croatia, the Netherlands. They are anxious for better news, for any news, of border changes that bring them closer to their loved ones.

They do not ask for open borders.

"We are just asking to be together," says Poon.