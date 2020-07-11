Separating fact from fiction as Trump builds a reason to forgive Flynn







Many of these claims have already been dismissed by independent fact checkers, contested by Justice Department attorneys, and dismissed by a federal judge. But taking advantage of a batch of unsealed documents Wednesday, Trump and his allies say there are new and explosive reasons to doubt Flynn's prosecution, increasing the chances that a pardon is in the works.

FBI files, emails, and notes shed new light on how FBI officials carefully prepared to interview Flynn in January 2017. Flynn supporters point to a note in which an FBI official asks, "What is our goal “Truth / Admission or getting him to lie, so we can prosecute or fire him?” Other notes show how the FBI planned to refresh Flynn's memory if he lied to them.

Despite Trump's fanfare, the new information is not a clear advance for Flynn, who is trying to withdraw his 2017 guilty plea, when he admitted to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian official. A federal judge still needs to decide whether to allow Flynn to withdraw his statement, a decision that is likely to be missing weeks or months, which could be debatable if Flynn is pardoned.

The latest round of table knocks from Trump and the allied media ignores the basic facts about the Flynn case. Trump is not only trying to rewrite Flynn's story, but he also continues to use his platform (effectively the world's largest megaphone) to delegitimize damning findings about his own behavior by former special adviser Robert Mueller.

Flynn's Crime and Cover-Up Regarding Russia

Flynn's Crime and Cover-Up Regarding Russia 2 Additional misdeeds beyond Russia

Additional misdeeds beyond Russia 3 Cooperation & # 39; substantial & # 39; with Mueller

Cooperation & # 39; substantial & # 39; with Mueller 4 Embracing conspiracy theories Flynn's Crime and Cover-Up Regarding Russia Flynn lied to the FBI about his Russian contacts. He became Trump's first national security adviser in January 2017 and was interviewed shortly thereafter by FBI agents about his calls with the Russian ambassador. According to court documents, Flynn told at least four lies during the interview, about his talks with the Russian on sanctions and a United Nations vote. Flynn said under oath that he was not armed. Flynn learned that FBI agents wanted to interview him about Russia. Prosecutors said agents gave him "multiple opportunities" to correct his lies. They used questioning tactics that are common in criminal investigations. Flynn testified in 2018 that she knew it was a crime when she lied to FBI agents, that she did not believe her rights were violated, and that she did not want to question the circumstances of her interview. Flynn lied to the Trump White House about Russia. The FBI wanted to interview Flynn after seeing public denials from senior White House officials that Flynn discussed the sanctions with the Russian ambassador. According to the Mueller report, Flynn privately lied to Vice President Mike Pence, then-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, and then-spokesman Sean Spicer, who publicly repeated those denials in a series of press interviews before Trump assumed office. Flynn told two judges under oath that he was guilty. When Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017, and during his initial sentencing hearing in 2018, Flynn said under oath that he was guilty of lying to the FBI. He made this affidavit in front of two separate judges who handled different parts of his criminal case. He pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to the FBI. Additional misdeeds beyond Russia Flynn was a pro-Turkey lobbyist while advising Trump. Flynn's petition revealed that he was an unregistered lobbyist for Turkish interests while advising candidate Trump on foreign policy in 2016. He was paid $ 500,000 by Flynn's company for a Dutch company to push pro-Turkey interests in the US. ., And publicly overturned after initially endorsing June 2016 coup attempt in Ankara. Flynn lied to the Justice Department about his lobbying in Turkey. Flynn belatedly registered with the Justice Department as a foreign agent for Turkey after the contract ended. But then he admitted to making three false statements in that paperwork. (Flynn acknowledged these additional crimes in his guilty plea, but has since rejected this admission and is now trying to withdraw the plea.) Flynn later changed his story about Turkey. Flynn was also slated to testify against his former business partner, Bijan Kian, who was accused of illegal lobbying by Turkey. According to court documents, Flynn told a grand jury that his lobbying "was always in the name" of the Turkish government. But Flynn changed his story before the trial, and prosecutors did not call him as a witness. The jury convicted Kian, but the judge dismissed his verdict for lack of evidence. Cooperation & # 39; substantial & # 39; with Mueller Flynn struck a strong plea agreement, avoiding other charges. Despite seven documented lies to investigators, Flynn struck a deal with Mueller in December 2017 and pleaded guilty to one lie charge. He avoided charges related to lobbying, even though his business partner was later charged. Flynn and his wife said in affidavits that the deal protected their son, who was involved in the company. And according to a 2017 FBI note released this week, investigators pondered whether Flynn violated the Logan Act with her Russian channeling. Flynn provided Mueller with evidence against Trump. After signing that cooperation agreement, Flynn gave Mueller evidence of Trump's obstruction of justice, including a voice message from Trump attorney John Dowd, shortly before Flynn overturned. Flynn also told investigators how the Trump campaign discussed reaching out to WikiLeaks and finding Hillary Clinton's emails. Embracing conspiracy theories Flynn's attorneys have sold conspiracy theories. Flynn changed his legal team last year. He fired his white-collar attorneys and hired a team with more conservative ties, led by Sidney Powell, a right-wing firefighter who has a history of embracing conspiracy theories about the Justice Department. She has included these conspiracies in her court filings in the Flynn case. A judge ruled that there was no Justice Department plot against Flynn. A federal judge flatly rejected many of the allegations made by Powell, who argued that corrupt FBI officials conspired to catch Flynn because they hated Trump. The judge previously said "the record proves" that Flynn was not ambushed, and rejected his attempts to obtain more documents. Flynn's attorneys are using the newly disclosed documents as part of their continued attempt to withdraw the statement. Justice Department attorneys defended Flynn's investigation in court. Flynn lobbied for more documents last year to prove his misconduct allegations against the FBI. But Justice Department attorneys refuted his claims in court and called it "a fishing expedition hoping to advance conspiracy theories." (Later, Attorney General William Barr released his own review of the files Flynn was looking for, and it was this review that brought to light the new documents that were revealed this week.)





