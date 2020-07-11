Serbian police detain 71 people after fourth night of virus protests

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) – Serbian police detained 71 people after clashes during the fourth night of anti-government protests against the Serbian president, which were initially sparked by his plans to reintroduce a coronavirus blockade.

Fourteen policemen were injured in the Friday night riots when hundreds of right-wing protesters attempted to storm the parliament building in central Belgrade, police director Vladimir Rebic said on Saturday. Many protesters and several reporters were also injured in the protests. More protests were expected on Saturday night.

Serbian media reported that the detainees include a former member of parliament and one of the leaders of the violent protesters, the far-right pro-Russian politician Srdjan Nogo.

The protesters, defying an anti-virus ban on the gatherings, threw bottles, rocks and flares at the police guarding the parliament building, and the police responded with tear gas to disperse angry crowds.

Similar clashes erupted twice earlier this week. The protests began when populist President Aleksandar Vucic announced a strict curfew for this weekend to curb an increase in new cases of coronavirus in the Balkan country.

Vucic then dropped the plan to impose the blockade. Instead, the authorities banned the gatherings of more than 10 people in Belgrade, the capital, and shortened the working hours of interior companies.

Many in Serbia accuse the increasingly authoritarian Vucic and his government of letting the virus crisis spiral out of control to hold a parliamentary election on June 21 that tightened control of the ruling party's power.

Vucic has denied this, although authorities had relaxed the rules before the vote, allowing massive crowds at soccer games, tennis matches, and nightclubs.

Authorities reported 12 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday and 354 new infections, although there have been growing doubts about the accuracy of official figures.

The country has officially more than 18,000 confirmed infections and 382 deaths since March. Health authorities have warned that Serbian hospitals are almost full due to the latest increase in cases.

Vucic has claimed that unspecified foreign security services were involved in the riots and promised that he will not be overthrown on the streets. Meanwhile, some opposition leaders attribute the unrest to groups that they say are controlled by the government to discredit peaceful protests.

Rebic said foreign citizens are among those detained, including people from Montenegro, Bosnia, Britain and Tunisia. He said the police are investigating "a strange element in the radicalization of the protests."

Pro-government tabloids in Serbia have claimed that Russian intelligence services were behind the riots that are designed to destabilize the country as Western efforts to negotiate an agreement normalizing relations with Kosovo, the former province of Serbia whose declaration of independence of 2008 Belgrade does not yet recognize.

Serbia is a rare Russian ally in Europe with historically close Slavic ties. The country is trying to join the European Union after years of crisis and war in the 1990s. Nationalist and far-right groups in Serbia oppose EU membership and instead want closer ties with Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry vehemently denied any involvement in the latest protests in Serbia.