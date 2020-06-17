Serena Williams "can't wait" to play at this year's US Open

However, the 23-time Grand Slam champion said she was eager to hit the court in New York.
"I feel like the USTA will do a very good job of ensuring that everything is amazing and everyone is safe," he said at a press conference on Wednesday.
"It will be exciting. It's been over six months since many of us have played professional tennis."
"I will certainly miss the fans, don't get me wrong. Just being out there with that New York crowd and listening to everyone cheer, I will really miss that in some of those tough games. But this is crazy, I'm excited "
The tennis calendar has already been seriously affected by the pandemic with this year's Wimbledon canceled and the French Open postponed until September.
Novak Djokcivic and Simona Halep were two of the high-profile names to express concern about hosting the tournament in New York with the virus still prevalent in the United States.
Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal told reporters earlier this month that it was not an "ideal" situation.
However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the tournament would be held with a series of safety precautions.