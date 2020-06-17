Serena Williams "can't wait" to play at this year's US Open

There were questions about whether top tennis stars would compete in this year's edition, after the United States Tennis Association (USTA) proposed a series of strict restrictions to allow the event to take place in the midst of the pandemic.

However, the 23-time Grand Slam champion said she was eager to hit the court in New York.

"I feel like the USTA will do a very good job of ensuring that everything is amazing and everyone is safe," he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"It will be exciting. It's been over six months since many of us have played professional tennis."