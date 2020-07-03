Serena Williams takes to the tennis court with her daughter Olympia

The 23-time Grand Slam champion went to the court with his daughter Olympia, who turns three in September, while the couple wore matching purple outfits.

In the photos published on Williams' Instagram, the couple is seen celebrating, sharing five and leaving the court, where Olympia leaves her racket for mom to pick up.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos, and features.

The coronavirus outbreak means Williams has not played since the February Fed Cup qualifiers in Washington.