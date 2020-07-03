Serena Williams takes to the tennis court with her daughter Olympia

The 23-time Grand Slam champion went to the court with his daughter Olympia, who turns three in September, while the couple wore matching purple outfits.
In the photos published on Williams' Instagram, the couple is seen celebrating, sharing five and leaving the court, where Olympia leaves her racket for mom to pick up.
The coronavirus outbreak means Williams has not played since the February Fed Cup qualifiers in Washington.
The WTA Tour is slated to return in August before the U.S. Open later this month, although Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently told CNN that he doubted she would play in New York if her family and daughter can't be there. with her.
Williams later made a video announcement informing fans that he would be playing at the US Open.
The US Tennis Association proposed stringent measures to allow the Grand Slam to take place, including the proposal to create a bubble for players at an airport hotel outside of Manhattan, where most players are staying. , and restrict the entourage numbers to only one.
Maternity
Williams, 38, has been outspoken about motherhood trials since giving birth to her daughter in 2017.
She has recalled the "deadly" experience of childbirth, as well as her struggle with postpartum emotions, as she suffered the biggest loss of her career.
After the loss at the 2018 Wimbledon final, Williams said he was playing for "all moms."
Another Grand Slam victory, the last of which he won at the 2017 Australian Open, would see Williams tie for Margaret Court's record.