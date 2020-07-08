Sessions criticizes Alabama Senate second round opponent Tuberville as 'empty suit' as a last resort to voters

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions presented his final case to Alabama Republican voters Tuesday "Tucker Carlson Tonight," calling his Senate opponent Tommy Tuberville an "empty suit."

"My opponent is hiding. He will not debate. He will not even speak to the press," Sessions told host Tucker Carlson. "And, you know, if he doesn't debate or defend your values, then something is dangerous here. So that's the message I'm trying to get to the people of Alabama."

"Tommy Tuberville, at age 65, Tucker, had never made any contributions to any candidate," Sessions continued. "He didn't even say he was a Republican. We don't know this man. He's an empty suit, a fool … He doesn't have the convictions or the courage to represent us."

The second round between Sessions and Tuberville, the former Auburn football coach who has been endorsed by President Trump, will take place on July 14, and both men will seek the seat in the Senate. Stranger before Democrat Doug Jones defeated Roy Moore in a special election in December.

Polls show Sessions far behind for much of the second-round campaign. The most recent poll, conducted in late May by a group consulting for the Sessions campaign, followed Tuberville by six percentage points.

For his part, Sessions blamed "out-of-state" money and "big PAC money announcements" for affecting the race.

"Look, this is an important time for the United States," Sessions said. "We are losing this country. We need a voice in Washington that understands and has principles and convictions, the courage to defend those convictions, the ability to defend those values ​​in Alabama …"

"My opponent just went through the state," said Sessions of Tuberville, who trained at Texas Tech and Cincinnti after leaving Auburn in 2008. "He barely knows the state. I know it from the back of my hand. But more importantly, we have to have some warriors in Congress and we need some to put pressure on our republicans, too many of them to hide and not speak. "

Associated Press contributed to this report.