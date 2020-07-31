Seth Moulton says the red states are 'getting what they expected' for & # 39; playing politics & # 39; with Covid-19







Representative Seth Moulton's comments came in a conversation Monday with Amy McGrath, a Democrat running for the United States Senate in Kentucky, organized by 92nd Street Y. A spokeswoman for McGrath's opponent in the race, the senator Mitch McConnell tweeted a clip of Moulton's comment calling him for his comments and for McGrath's response in which she "smiles and nods."

"We certainly have this perception in the Northeast that all red states are getting what awaits them because they refused to follow these mandates and are playing politics with it rather than listening to science," Moulton said Monday.

Moulton tweeted on Friday that he did not "believe that personally, but it is true that some people in blue states have that perception. If you put under the skin of some people enough to start wearing masks, you will literally save lives," with a link to a Boston Herald story, which previously reported his comments.

McGrath responded to Moulton's comments in real time during the conversation by saying, "The unfortunate thing, particularly with the southern states, is that, as Seth said, this has become politicized."

"It doesn't matter if you are red or blue, people want to mitigate this coronavirus," he continued. Moulton's comments come when the United States does not have a unified strategy to curb the spread of the virus and there are sharp partisan divisions over containment strategies. The virus previously devastated the Northeast and has now weakened other parts of the country, killing more than 150,000 Americans. After their conversation, McConell's press secretary tweeted Moulton's clip saying the red states had it "reaching out to them," calling Moulton a "Liberal Democrat." Michaela Johnson, Moulton's press secretary, told CNN in a statement that McConnell's team was taking "cheap punches" with the tweet. "This is a great example of why we need Amy McGrath in the Senate. McConnell and his office would do well to spend more time working to pass the aid legislation that Americans so desperately need, and less time taking cheap photos on Twitter." . Terry Sebastian, a spokesman for the McGrath campaign, told CNN in a statement on Friday that Americans want to address the coronavirus "either red or blue." "[McConnell] has failed every step of the way and Amy McGrath will continue to defend working Kentuckians and call him to put politics ahead of what he is doing well for Kentucky and the country," said Sebastian. The conversation between Moulton and McGrath, who previously served as the Marines, focused largely on leadership, and comes as many Republican governors were slow to implement blockades and reopened more quickly during the coronavirus pandemic, following the leadership of the President Donald Trump in response to the virus. Florida in particular has become a global benchmark for Covid-19 cases. Governor Ron DeSantis, a close political ally of the President, has largely mirrored Trump's language on the pandemic and continues to push to completely reopen schools as Florida has surpassed the total number of cases in New York, which some It was once the American epicenter of the pandemic, and hospitalizations in the state continue to rise. Texas has also surpassed New York's total case count. Texas was one of the first states to reopen in May, but Gov. Greg Abbott announced a hiatus for any reopening in June when cases arose. Texas has now implemented a mask requirement.





