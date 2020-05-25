Seth Rollins comments on Roman Reigns taking time off from WWE | Newsdio

Seth Rollins has commented on the absence of former Shield member and good friend Roman Reigns from WWE television.

The former WWE Universal Champion did so during an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

Reigns has been out of action since before WrestleMania 36 last month because he decided to stay home to be with his family, as he had recently been born twins.

Since that time, there have been reports that Vince McMahon was infuriated by Reigns' decision, as Reigns was supposed to challenge Goldberg for the Universal Title at WrestleMania and with him as one of WWE's top stars, a gap remained. of star power. a result.

Apparently, the problems McMahon had with "The Big Dog" have passed. For more information on that, click here.

After talking about how Becky Lynch announced to the world a few weeks ago that the couple were expecting their first child, Rollins was asked if he was congratulating Reigns on his new pair of twins.

Rollins said yes and this is his second pair of cufflinks now, which is crazy for him. He added that he has never met anyone who had two consecutive pairs of twins.

"I was lucky to get the news a while back, and it was nice to see him come out and explain why he took time off." He has five children running around his house and is trying to help the wife and make sure everyone is safe. Is awesome. It seems like everyone is getting into the new kid thing these days (laughs). "

Rollins also spoke about Lynch's pregnancy announcement, her connection to the new King of Fighters game, and a possible upcoming show with Edge. You can see the full interview here.