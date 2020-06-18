Setting up a fire pit in the backyard: how to avoid a catastrophe

There is nothing fun in an unsafe fire.

Adding a fire pit outdoors can be a great way to improve your backyard. It is useful year-round, whether you gather to warm up in the winter or to toast marshmallows in the summer.

This summer, more people may be eager to transform their patios into their little vacation paradises, and a campfire is an easy addition. However, like anything else involving fires, ignoring the relevant safety precautions can lead to disaster.

The first thing to consider when adding a fire pit is placement. According to Home Advisor, wells should be placed a minimum of 10 feet from neighboring homes and patios. They should also be placed somewhere under an open sky. This means that there should be nothing protruding from the well, including tree branches, umbrellas, or any other decorations or structures.

Some areas do not allow bonfires, so it is important to check with local ordinances. It is also important to check with your home insurance policy, as some require that you disclose if you are adding a fire pit.

According to UCI Health, dozens of people are seriously burned each year by bonfires on the backyard beaches, which can be dangerous if not properly extinguished. Since the well can still burn for up to 24 hours, simply covering it with dirt or sand is not enough.

To properly put out a wood fire, Outdoor Command recommends letting all wood burn and then spreading the coals. Then pour a bucket of water over the fire and make sure all the items are soaked (including the surrounding rocks). There should be no remaining heat once the well is out.

Congratulations, you are almost ready to install your campfire. You will only need one more thing: a large number of recipes from s & mores. Take a look at our favorite suggestions, then start roasting.