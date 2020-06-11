Seven epic pop culture cameos from New York sports stars

This week, The Post looks again at the "best" in New York sports history, areas that are equally worthy of debate, but have not been discussed incessantly. Keith Hernández's appearance in "Seinfeld" was voted the best sports cameo in pop culture. Here are seven other cameos that simply missed the cut:

George Steinbrenner and Billy Martin in the Miller Lite commercial: Weeks before Billy's famous phrase "One is a born liar, the other is condemned" in 1978, he tells George that the best part of the beer is less abundant, George says that it tastes great, then he says to Billy : "You're fired" and Billy laughs as he says, "Not again!" Steinbrenner would later call "hired" over "fired" and it was still fun.

Joe Namath in "The Brady Bunch": Joe Willie is in town and Cindy prepares a way for Bobby to meet his hero: he writes a note saying that Bobby is very, very sick. Namath appears in Chez Brady, smells like a rat, Bobby apologizes, and they throw a soccer ball across the yard; It is not known whether playing on Bradys' Astroturf playground helped accelerate Joe's career end.

Joe DiMaggio pitching for Mr. Coffee: For years, the hyper-private DiMaggio avoided making commercials, but actually used and enjoyed the coffee maker, accepted a series of commercials, and as a result, the ball game icon of the 1930s and '40s would become a pop culture landmark for the 70s and 80s.

Paul O & # 39; Neill and Derek Jeter / Bernie Williams in "Seinfeld": In season 7, Kramer promises a sick boy that O & # 39; Neill will hit two home runs. O & # 39; Neill says: "It's hard to hit home runs!" In Season 8, George, the Yankees' traveling secretary, tries to tell Jeter and Bernie how to hit more home runs. "Hey, we won the World Series," protests Jeter. "In six games," George scoffs.

Eli Manning / Derek Jeter on "Saturday Night Live": Eli mainly played the cartoon version of Eli, silly and affable. Jeter dressed in drag (as David Wells and David Cone did) for a truly memorable play called "Yankee Wives".

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GEilxOsy3o (/ embed)

Reggie Jackson in "The Naked Gun": Jackson playing himself as an Angels outfielder is slated to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II during the final innings of a game against the Mariners ("I must … kill the Queen …"). The plot is thwarted by Leslie Nielsen, disguised as a referee.

Lawrence Taylor in "The Waterboy": After Adam Sandler as Bobby Boucher Jr. delivers a labyrinthine speech to campers on the LT soccer field, Taylor adds, in a masterpiece of acting: "Gentleman, which brings me to the next point: no. Smoking. Crack."