Seven reasons to wear a mask this weekend of July 4 (opinion)





Masks protect you and your family and friends. Although it is possible to obtain Covid-19 by touching a contaminated surface or object and then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes, it is now clear that this is no The primary way the coronavirus is spread. The virus is spread primarily through close contact with an infected individual through respiratory droplets that are emitted by coughing, sneezing, singing, laughing, talking, or even breathing. Wearing a face mask is one of the best ways for infected people to keep those droplets contained, and for those who are healthy, a mask may also offer some protection against inhalation.

In a review article published in The Lancet last month, researchers analyzed 172 studies from 16 countries to better understand the effects of physical distancing, face masks, and eye protection. Facial masks have been shown to reduce the risk of infection from approximately 17% to 3%. In another study, researchers found that a cough emitted without a mask traveled up to 12 feet. However, with a stitched mask made of two layers of quilted fabric, the drops traveled only 2.5 inches from the face. Because people can transmit the virus before they know they are infected, it is most effective for everyone to wear a mask in the presence of others.

Masks delay the spread. The United States is in the midst of a dangerous resurgence of Covid-19 that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said could generate up to 100,000 new cases per day. At least 23 states have already paused reopening plans, and eight states have record numbers of new cases. What can we do? Between April 8 and May 15, states that ordered face masks in public saw a greater decrease in daily growth rates for Covid-19 than states that did not. These mandates are likely to prevent 230,000 to 450,000 infections.