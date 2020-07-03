Seven reasons to wear a mask this weekend of July 4 (opinion)

Masks protect you and your family and friends. Although it is possible to obtain Covid-19 by touching a contaminated surface or object and then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes, it is now clear that this is no The primary way the coronavirus is spread. The virus is spread primarily through close contact with an infected individual through respiratory droplets that are emitted by coughing, sneezing, singing, laughing, talking, or even breathing. Wearing a face mask is one of the best ways for infected people to keep those droplets contained, and for those who are healthy, a mask may also offer some protection against inhalation.
In a review article published in The Lancet last month, researchers analyzed 172 studies from 16 countries to better understand the effects of physical distancing, face masks, and eye protection. Facial masks have been shown to reduce the risk of infection from approximately 17% to 3%. In another study, researchers found that a cough emitted without a mask traveled up to 12 feet. However, with a stitched mask made of two layers of quilted fabric, the drops traveled only 2.5 inches from the face. Because people can transmit the virus before they know they are infected, it is most effective for everyone to wear a mask in the presence of others.
Masks delay the spread. The United States is in the midst of a dangerous resurgence of Covid-19 that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said could generate up to 100,000 new cases per day. At least 23 states have already paused reopening plans, and eight states have record numbers of new cases. What can we do? Between April 8 and May 15, states that ordered face masks in public saw a greater decrease in daily growth rates for Covid-19 than states that did not. These mandates are likely to prevent 230,000 to 450,000 infections.
Masks save lives. A study compared death rates in 198 countries and found that those countries with cultural norms or government policies that support the use of masks in public had lower per capita death rates than countries that did not. Based on these findings, a recent update to the Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment model predicts that more than 23,500 lives could be saved by October 1 if 95% of people in the US wore masks.
Masks can help companies stay open. People face an increased risk of infection when they are indoors, an important consideration as companies are trying to reopen. A compelling example illustrates how the use of universal masks can protect employees and customers, even when they are very close. In late May, two stylists in Missouri who were infected with the coronavirus came into close contact with 140 clients. Despite fear of an outbreak, none of his contacts tested positive. What could have made the difference? Both stylists wore masks, as did all of their clients. Local health officials attribute the use of protective equipment to prevent a potential outbreak.
Masks reduce your risk when traveling. It may be impossible to maintain a safe distance from other people when flying or traveling by train or bus. In these situations, masks are essential to protect yourself and others from infection. It is risky to travel these days, especially as cases across the country increase, but if absolutely necessary, the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others while traveling is to wear a mask.
Masks protect essential workers.. More than 90,000 healthcare workers have been infected and 500 have died from Covid-19 in the United States. Countless people working in public transportation, supermarkets, delivery services, and other vital industries have succumbed to the virus. Without essential workers, who are often from communities of color, the disruption of our lives and our economy would certainly have been much worse. The simple act of wearing a mask while in public honors your sacrifice by showing that you care about your health. It's the least we can do.
Masks can help us move forward as a country. As other countries like South Korea and Taiwan have shown, wearing universal masks is one of the simplest and most effective measures we can take to keep the virus at bay and help our economy thrive again. This July 4th, if you're feeling patriotic or nostalgic about how things were, wearing a face mask is an easy way to help the nation fight this virus.