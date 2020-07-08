Seven Shots, Four Critically Injured After Shooting in Paterson

Seven people were shot, four critically, when the shooting erupted in Paterson, New Jersey, Tuesday night, according to a report.

The victims were injured around 11 p.m. in the Harrison and Carroll Streets area, WABC reported.

The four who suffered critical injuries were transferred to the San José Regional Medical Center, while the rest arrived at the hospital later, according to the media.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Since early 2020, 11 people have died and 56 were injured in 43 shootings in the city of about 150,000 in Passaic County, WABC reported.