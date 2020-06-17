Seven ways this Belmont Stakes broadcast will be different

The 152nd Belmont Stakes will be like none before. This includes on television.

NBC Sports will not only stream a shorter, fanless run, but it will do so with about a quarter of its own cameras compared to last year. It will also have a quarter of the regular staff working on the event.

But its leading horse racing producer Rob Hyland promises that production will look and sound as good as ever thanks to teamwork with the New York Racing Association and innovation.

Belmont is batting at the start rather than third among the Triple Crown races due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Essentially, this is the biggest event in the sport in four months," said NBC host Mike Tirico.

Tirico and analyst Randy Moss will be in the network's studio in Stamford, Connecticut, as part of a production that will have a different scope, but which according to NBC will look the same.

Let's take a look at what NBC will see and how it will do it.

Fewer cameras, same look

Hyland would normally have 25 NBC cameras of its own for the event, but will instead have seven. The network will use 24 NYRA on-site cameras to fill in some of the blanks. Additionally, you will use a helicopter for an aerial view.

"The actual coverage of the sporting event should be no different," said Hyland.

Microphone

NBC plans to put microphones on three riders on race day.

The NYRA pilot will use a microphone and a high-powered radio that he will transmit. That will allow broadcasters to speak to the winning rider immediately after the race.

With no 90,000 fans screaming, Hyland believes the sounds of the race will really enhance the broadcast.

Remote social interviews

Reporters Britney Eurton and Kenny Rice will be in attendance. They will do interviews using a 6-foot boom microphone, which will respect social distancing and still be able to stream the audio.

There will also be six microphones around the venue, including in the paddock, where NBC will be able to do interviews.

Virtual parties

The racing spectacle is at the event, which is why NBC has partnered with the Breeders Cup and America & # 39; s Best Racing to create virtual watch parties across the country. They will be integrated into the show. The network will also have access to the main owners of the horses.

The call

Larry Collmus will be on his tenth call. Will it be affected by the lack of fans?

"I was thinking about that before, I don't think so," Collmus said. "The main difference is the pre-race period when you listen to the crowd."

Collmus will call the race from a closer view. Rather than from the press box level, you will be closer on the third floor of the stands.

"That will be a little tidy," said Collmus.

Track announcer John Imbriale will continue to make his call as well, but NBC and NYRA are working to make sure that without a crowd, Imbriale doesn't muffle Collmus.

Disability

The race will be 1 ¹ / ₈ miles instead of 1 ½ miles. The Eddie Olczyk handicapper will be located in his basement in Chicago.

Less is more

NBC said it will have a total of 50 people working at Belmont Stakes compared to 200 last year. This could be one of the pandemic's lasting impacts on sports TV production, as there will likely be fewer people, especially on-site, in the future.