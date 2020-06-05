Several Alabama Soccer Players Test Positive for Covid-19, Reportedly

This week, the NCAA allowed schools to welcome athletes to campus for the first time since March.

Sports Illustrated, citing unidentified sources, reported At least five players tested positive for Covid-19. AL.com reported that at least one of those players participated in a player-led training session involving multiple players. AL.com says that player was asymptomatic at the time.

When asked about the positive tests and reports from Sports Illustrated and AL.com, a school spokesperson referred CNN to a university statement released Thursday, which says: "The health and safety of our students Athletes is a priority. Resources and protocols are in place to ensure they receive the best medical care upon returning to campus. Due to privacy laws, we are unable to share specific health information about our student athletes. "

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) does not release information related to investigations of notifiable diseases. ADPH investigates every Covid-19 case in Alabama and tracks contacts.