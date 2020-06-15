Several Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players test positive for coronavirus

Neither player was on the team's premises and both teams followed proper health protocols, according to the report.

"Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide personal health information for any of our employees," the Cowboys told CNN in a statement Monday. CNN has reached out to Texans and the National Football League for confirmation.

NFL teams were allowed to reopen their facilities beginning May 19, provided they meet all the requirements to do so.

"Clubs may reopen their facilities beginning May 19 if they are allowed to do so under applicable state and local regulations, comply with additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented protocols developed by Dr. Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6, "NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a memo, referring to league medical director Dr. Allen Sills.