Several Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players test positive for coronavirus

By
Zaheer
-
0
1



Neither player was on the team's premises and both teams followed proper health protocols, according to the report.

"Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide personal health information for any of our employees," the Cowboys told CNN in a statement Monday. CNN has reached out to Texans and the National Football League for confirmation.

NFL teams were allowed to reopen their facilities beginning May 19, provided they meet all the requirements to do so.

"Clubs may reopen their facilities beginning May 19 if they are allowed to do so under applicable state and local regulations, comply with additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented protocols developed by Dr. Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6, "NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a memo, referring to league medical director Dr. Allen Sills.

Last month, Sills told NFL.com that as other sports leagues determine how to return, soccer has its specific challenges because "soccer and physical distance are not compatible."

"We hope we have positive cases that come up," Sills told NFL.com at the time.

Previously, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen tested positive for Covid-19.
Sean Payton, the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, was the first NFL figure to test positive in March.

CNN's Jill Martin contributed to this report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here