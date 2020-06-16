Several MLB players and team staff test positive for Covid-19, per report

It is unknown how many players or staff tested positive or which teams were affected, according to USA Today.

The news of the positive tests was published in a letter obtained by USA Today sent by MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem to Players Association attorney Bruce Meyer, as the two sides work to reach a formal agreement for players to return to the field, to save at least part of the season.

"The proliferation of COVID-19 outbreaks across the country in the past week, and the fact that we already know several players and staff from the 40-man roster who have tested positive, have increased the risks associated with the start of the spring training for years to come. weeks, "wrote Halem.

The two sides are trying to solve complicated problems like player compensation, player quarantine measures, and the number of games to be played.