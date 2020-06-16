Several MLB players and team staff test positive for Covid-19, per report

It is unknown how many players or staff tested positive or which teams were affected, according to USA Today.

The news of the positive tests was published in a letter obtained by USA Today sent by MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem to Players Association attorney Bruce Meyer, as the two sides work to reach a formal agreement for players to return to the field, to save at least part of the season.

"The proliferation of COVID-19 outbreaks across the country in the past week, and the fact that we already know several players and staff from the 40-man roster who have tested positive, have increased the risks associated with the start of the spring training for years to come. weeks, "wrote Halem.

These are the schools that report coronavirus cases within their sports programs.
The two sides are trying to solve complicated problems like player compensation, player quarantine measures, and the number of games to be played.

Several players publicly question the leak of the letter on social media, as negotiations between the two sides have worsened in recent days.

Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle tweeted Monday: "First, I hope everyone is feeling well and is recovering well. But the timing of this leak is suspicious and feels really gross."

Pete Alonso, first baseman for the New York Mets additional, "It's almost as if they had planned it." Anthony Rizzo, first baseman of the Chicago Cubs wrote "Good weather."

CNN contacted MLB and the players union to confirm this report.



